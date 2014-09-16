Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dustin Ackley returned to the Mariners lineup Monday against the Angels after missing six of the previous seven games because of a sore left ankle.

Although Ackley has gotten off to a slow start in September -- he was 1-for-22 this month heading into Monday’s game -- the Mariners need him in the lineup. They lost five of the six games without him.

“He needs to be operational,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before Monday’s game. “The fact is, nobody will be 100 percent this time of the year, but you’ve got to be able to play both sides of the ball, and I think he’s capable of doing that.”

Before his September slide, Ackley hit .318 in July and August, a key part of an otherwise sub-par offense -- the Mariners rank 11th in the league in runs scored.

Ackley, who went 1-for-3 Monday in his return to the lineup, has had problems with the same ankle before -- he had surgery following the 2012 season to remove bone spurs.

RECORD: 80-69

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 10-12, 3.81 ERA) at Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Fernando Rodney’s 45 saves lead the majors and are tied for the club record, set by Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2001. No Mariner has ever led the league in saves; Sasaki trailed league-leader Mariano Rivera of the Yankees (50 saves) in 2001.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings, getting his first career loss against the Angels. He took a 5-0 career mark with him into the game. The key blow was Albert Pujols’ two-out, three-run double on an 0-2 pitch in the third inning. “I’ve seen Albert do that time and time again, that’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I think that at-bat really wore on (Iwakuma), and he never recovered after that. He made great pitches to a great hitter. It was a great at-bat.”

--LHP Roenis Elias will start Tuesday against the Angels. Elias ranks second in starts and innings pitched, and third in strikeouts among all rookies in the majors. He is 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, both this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The Angels did a nice job tonight. We’ve played the Angels extremely well. They’re a good team, the best team in baseball.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after Monday’s loss to the Angels.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Dustin Ackley (bone spurs in left ankle) did not play Sept. 7-11. He returned to the lineup Sept. 12 but sat out again Sept. 13-14. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 15.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

