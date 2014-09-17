Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Seattle Mariners have the best pitching staff in the majors as far as team ERA (3.02 after Tuesday’s win over the Angels), but if they are going to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001, they need their bats to emerge.

It finally happened Tuesday in a 13-2 win over the Angels, but they still have work to do.

The Mariners had lost six of their previous eight games, having scored just 14 runs in those eight games. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, though, refused to say his players were feeling the pressure of a pennant race.

“They’re not tight,” McClendon said. “They’re just going through a funk. We just have to keep battling and fight our way through it.”

Other than the production from Robinson Cano (.321, 14 homers, 77 RBIs) and Kyle Seager (.275, 23, 89), the Mariners have had to scratch and claw all season for any sustained offense -- they rank 11th in the American League in runs scored.

“We’ve been challenged offensively all season,” McClendon said. “We’ve gotten a little better when we got our right-handers after the All-Star break, but we are not an offensive juggernaut. ... We’ve been grinding all year.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-2, 1.83 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 12-9, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano has 34 doubles this season, marking the 10th consecutive year he has had 30 or more doubles. His 409 career doubles rank 164th all-time, tied with Wally Joyner.

--C Mike Zunino’s 20 home runs this season rank third in the majors among catchers, and is first among catcher in the American League. The 20 homers also set a Mariners record for catchers, eclipsing the mark of 19 previously held by Miguel Olivo.

--LHP Roenis Elias had to leave his start after three-plus innings Tuesday because of stiffness in his left elbow. He’ll be reevaluated Wednesday. He gave up two runs on five hits and one walk.

--LHP James Paxton will start Wednesday against the Angels. With a 1.73 ERA, Paxton has the third lowest ERA in major league history for pitchers through their first 14 career starts. He is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A game like this is really what we needed. Just for our confidence level and to know we can put up runs against a team that’s got some good pitching. Going forward it’s going to be huge for us.” -- Mariners LF Dustin Ackley after a blowout win over the Angels on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (stiffness in left elbow) had to leave Sept. 16 after three-plus innings. He will be evaluated Sept. 17.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero