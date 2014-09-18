Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Roenis Elias will return to Seattle on Thursday to have an MRI on his left elbow and is likely finished for the season.

The left-hander had to leave the game Tuesday after facing one batter in the fourth inning, complaining of elbow tightness. Mariners medical staff said Elias has a strained flexor bundle in the elbow.

Elias, 26, went 10-12 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts and ranks third in the majors among rookie pitchers with 163 2/3 innings pitched.

“He’s had a hell of a year,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters Wednesday before the Mariners’ 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “He’s done a wonderful job, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s been everything we thought he was going to be.”

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is expected to take Elias’ next turn in the rotation on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.14 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 17-8, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Kendrys Morales is hitting just .205 (37-for-174) with six homers and 23 RBIs in 47 games since coming to the Mariners in a trade from Minnesota on July 24. Including hitting one with the Twins, Morales has just seven homers all season.

--LHP James Paxton gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings, getting the loss against the Angels. Paxton held the Angels to just two hits through six innings, but they scored once and put two baserunners on with two outs in the seventh. Manager Lloyd McClendon took out Paxton and the Angels tacked on four more runs, two of them charged to Paxton. “He had an emotional inning with the run scoring, then he had a big out with the strikeout, and he was at 104, 105 pitches,” McClendon said. “That’s about as much stress I wanted to see him have. He did a great job.”

--RHP Felix Hernandez will start Thursday against the Angels. Hernandez ranks second in the American League in ERA (2.14) and innings pitched (219) and is first in quality starts (26). He is 10-13 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 career starts against the Angels, including 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three starts this season.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. He will be evaluated Sept. 17.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero