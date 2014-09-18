Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Roenis Elias will return to Seattle on Thursday to have an MRI on his left elbow and is likely finished for the season.
The left-hander had to leave the game Tuesday after facing one batter in the fourth inning, complaining of elbow tightness. Mariners medical staff said Elias has a strained flexor bundle in the elbow.
Elias, 26, went 10-12 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts and ranks third in the majors among rookie pitchers with 163 2/3 innings pitched.
“He’s had a hell of a year,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters Wednesday before the Mariners’ 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “He’s done a wonderful job, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s been everything we thought he was going to be.”
Right-hander Taijuan Walker is expected to take Elias’ next turn in the rotation on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.14 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 17-8, 3.50 ERA)
--DH Kendrys Morales is hitting just .205 (37-for-174) with six homers and 23 RBIs in 47 games since coming to the Mariners in a trade from Minnesota on July 24. Including hitting one with the Twins, Morales has just seven homers all season.
--LHP James Paxton gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings, getting the loss against the Angels. Paxton held the Angels to just two hits through six innings, but they scored once and put two baserunners on with two outs in the seventh. Manager Lloyd McClendon took out Paxton and the Angels tacked on four more runs, two of them charged to Paxton. “He had an emotional inning with the run scoring, then he had a big out with the strikeout, and he was at 104, 105 pitches,” McClendon said. “That’s about as much stress I wanted to see him have. He did a great job.”
--RHP Felix Hernandez will start Thursday against the Angels. Hernandez ranks second in the American League in ERA (2.14) and innings pitched (219) and is first in quality starts (26). He is 10-13 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 career starts against the Angels, including 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three starts this season.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. He will be evaluated Sept. 17.
--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Chris Young
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
LHP Roenis Elias
LHP James Paxton
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)
RHP Danny Farquhar
LHP Charlie Furbush
RHP Tom Wilhelmsen
RHP Brandon Maurer
RHP Yoervis Medina
LHP Joe Beimel
RHP Dominic Leone
LHP Lucas Luetge
RHP Carson Smith
RHP Taijuan Walker
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
Mike Zunino
Jesus Sucre
Humberto Quintero
1B Logan Morrison
2B Robinson Cano
SS Brad Miller
3B Kyle Seager
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Corey Hart
INF Justin Smoak
INF Chris Taylor
LF Dustin Ackley
CF Austin Jackson
RF Michael Saunders
OF Chris Denorfia
OF Endy Chavez
OF James Jones
OF Stefen Romero