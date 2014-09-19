Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With 10 games left, the Seattle Mariners’ postseason fate depends on the results in one of the American League’s other divisions.

The Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals, contending not only for a wild-card spot but also for the championship in the AL Central, face each other in a three-game series starting Friday in Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City trails Detroit by a half-game in their divisional race but leads in the wild-card chase by a half-game over the Oakland Athletics, who hold the final playoff spot. Seattle positioned itself within a game of Oakland with a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

The Tigers will finish the season with seven home games against the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins, the AL Central’s two worst teams. Meanwhile, the Royals will begin their final stretch of games with a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

In Cleveland, the teams will complete a game that was suspended Aug. 31 at Kauffman Stadium, with Kansas City still serving as the home team, before playing a regularly scheduled game. The doubleheader first is the start of the Royals’ season-ending road trip to face the Indians and White Sox.

The A’s will play their next six games at home against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Angels before they travel to play the Texas Rangers. The Phillies and Rangers are last in their divisions.

Seattle faces a more difficult schedule. The Mariners continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series in Houston against the resurgent Astros. Then they will travel to Toronto for four games against the Blue Jays before ending the season at Safeco Field against the Angels.

“We need every win we can get,” Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison said. “We need every hit we can get, every run we can get.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-2, 2.96 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-8, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez set a personal single-season strikeout record Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez amassed 11 strikeouts, giving him 236 for the season. The five-time All-Star collected 232 K’s in 2010, when he won the American League Cy Young Award. Hernandez conceded just two walks and three hits in seven shutout innings while inducing eight groundouts in a no-decision against the Angels.

--RHP Taijuan Walker will start Friday night in Houston for RHP Chris Young, whose scheduled start was moved to Sunday because of LHP Roenis Elias’ elbow problems. Walker, 22, made his major league debut against the Astros on June 30 at Minute Maid Park and earned the victory. In six innings, Walker allowed three earned runs, five hits and two walks while striking out six.

--1B Logan Morrison his a three-run, ninth-inning home run, his ninth long ball of the season, to give the Mariners a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Morrison went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games. Since July 29, Morrison is batting .309 (42-for-136) with four homers, 16 RBIs, 11 doubles and 21 runs.

--RHP Fernando Rodney earned his 46th save to set the Mariners’ single-season record in the category. Rodney surpassed the standard of 45 saves set by Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2001. Despite allowing the potential tying run to come to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night, Rodney induced 3B Shawn O‘Malley to ground out and struck out CF Tony Campana to preserve a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Chris Young hopes to establish a personal record when he faces the Houston Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. Young, 35, seeks his 13th victory of the season, which would be a career best. The Princeton graduate went 12-7 for the Texas Rangers in 2005 and matched that victory total this season. Since 2008, however, chronic shoulder problems limited Young’s performance until he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in June 2013. Young’s 162 innings this year are his highest total since he threw 173 for the San Diego Padres in 2007.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody thinks that’s easy, but that’s scary, in some ways. It’s hard to prepare. You read scouting reports, but you haven’t had first-hand competition against them. That makes it a little tough.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on playing against a team of the Los Angeles Angels’ reserves Thursday. Seattle emerged with a 3-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. He was due to undergo an MRI exam, but he is likely done for the season.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero