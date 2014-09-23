Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Seattle Mariners can ill afford any more setbacks like the one they suffered on Monday.

With their top-notch left-hander James Paxton on the mound, they were rocked 14-4 by the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays had scored only 18 runs in their previous seven games, a 1-6 road trip that ended on Sunday that squashed their ever-so-slight playoff hopes.

The loss, by whatever score, was damaging to their playoff hopes. They dropped to two games off the pace of the Kansas City Royals, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the American League. After losing the completion of their suspended game against the Cleveland Indians, they came back to win the regular game 2-0 to take advantage of the Mariners loss.

“What are you going to say, that these are the biggest games of the year?” asked manager Lloyd McClendon, when asked about what he can tell his team. “They know what’s at stake. These type of losses, they’re bummers, because you’re out of it right from the start.”

The Mariners have three more games at Rogers Centre and a total of six games left in the season.

”We know where we stand,“ said third baseman Kyle Seager, who hit his 25th homer on Monday. ”But you can’t win six games in one night. You can‘t. You just go out there and play one game.

“Each game you lose at this time of year gets magnified. At the same time, it’s our job to bounce back and to keep grinding. Each game counts as one, so we just bounce back tomorrow.”

The Mariners will have their ace Felix Hernandez going for them Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-73

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.07 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 13-12, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez will make his 33rd start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series at Toronto. He has a club record of six consecutive seasons with more than 200 innings pitched and more than 200 strikeouts. He did not factor in the decision last Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Angels despite allowing three hits and no runs while striking out 11 in seven innings. He has three straight no-decisions despite allowing two runs in his past 20 innings (0.90 ERA). He is 5-5 with a 4.63 ERA in 12 career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 4-3 (3.21 ERA) in eight starts at Rogers Centre.

--RHP Chris Young will not make his scheduled start on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. “I think he’s probably out of gas from a starting standpoint,” manager Lloyd McClendon said before Monday’s game. “I think the innings have piled up and that’s to be expected. For guys not coming off surgery, the innings have piled up. He’s coming off surgery. He’s only human. He’s given us everything that he had and probably a little bit more. He’s tired.” Young is 0-3 with an 8.35 ERA in his past five starts. RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, a long reliever, is a possible replacement for Young on Thursday. “It’s what is right for the club,” Young said. “There’s no doubt it’s been a long, great season, but I feel good. I‘m still be prepared to pitch. I’ll give the club the best I can whenever they need it.” He is 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA in 30 outings (29) starts his season.

--2B Robinson Cano hit an RBI double in the first inning of the 14-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday to extend his hit streak to five games. In going 1-for-2 with a walk, he is 7-for-19 (.368) during his streak. He has hits in 117 of his 151 games this season.

--1B Logan Morrison was 2-for-3 with a double in Monday’s 14-4 loss at Toronto to extend his hit streak to eight games. He is 11-for-25 on his streak (.440). The sixth-inning double was his 18th of the season. He tried for a double on his single in the fourth, a liner to right, but Toronto RF Jose Bautista threw him out at second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just didn’t have a good feel for it tonight. I felt like I was all over the place. When I was in the strike zone, it was the heart of the plate and they were hitting the ball hard. I think I probably just wanted it a bit too much. My stuff didn’t feel great tonight. I didn’t have a good feel for anything.” -- LHP James Paxton, who allowed seven hits, six walks and nine runs (eight earned) in 2 2/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. He underwent an MRI exam, and the results won’t be known until Sept. 22. There is a chance he could pitch out of the bullpen if he is cleared, but he won’t get another start this season.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero