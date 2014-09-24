Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Over in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse, the winning pitcher, R.A. Dickey, marveled at what he had just seen.

The Blue Jays scored eight runs in 4 2/3 innings against Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez for a 10-2 victory after scoring nine runs (eight earned) against left-hander James Paxton in a 14-4 win on Monday.

“If you had told me we would score 24 runs against those two guys coming into this series, I would have been happy with three a game,” Dickey said.

It could not have come at a worse time for the Mariners, who can see a playoff spot slipping away after losing eight of their past 11 games.

They needed Hernandez to come up big on Tuesday and he did not. King Felix allowed seven earned runs in the fifth inning, the most runs he has allowed in one inning in his career. The eight earned runs he allowed in 4 2/3 innings equal his career high. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) against Texas on Aug. 28, 2013.

“As an ace, I take responsibility,” Hernandez said. “I let my team down. That’s my fault.”

“He just seemed to lose his command in the fifth inning for some reason,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

“My fastball was not there, my changeup was just okay and I made a couple of mistakes,” Hernandez said. “I didn’t make that play in that big inning (on a bunt by Blue Jays catcher Josh Thole). I should have made that play. After that, it was downhill.”

“It’s frustrating,” center fielder Austin Jackson said. “We know the situation we are in. This is a tough one. We just have to try and put it behind us and come out win tomorrow.”

“We’re not playing well right now,” McClendon said. “A lot of things are going wrong, but we’re still alive.”

Perhaps, but barely. The Mariners have five games left and the Royals are three games ahead of them.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-74

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-2, 3.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 12-10, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker will make his eighth appearance and fifth start for the Mariners on Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 22-year-old picked up his second win of the season for the Mariners last Friday, when he allowed eight hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings and had seven strikeouts in a 10-5 win over Houston. It was his first start since July 23. He was 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA in 16 starts among Triple-A Tacoma, Double-A Jackson and Class-A High Desert. He is 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 games (five starts) in his major-league career and is 2-1 (3.00 ERA) in seven games (five starts) on the road. He has never faced Toronto.

--RHP Felix Hernandez tied his career high by allowing eight earned runs over 4 2/3 innings in the Mariners’ 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 28, 2013. He allowed seven earned runs in the fifth inning on Tuesday, a career high for one inning. “The fastball wasn’t there,” Hernandez said. “I made a couple of mistakes. As an ace, I take responsibility. I let my team down. That’s my fault.”

--2B Robinson Cano hit a two-run single in the third inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 loss at Toronto to extend his hit streak to six games. He is batting .349 (8-for-23) on the streak and is 10-for-33 (.303) on the road trip.

--1B Logan Morrison doubled in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to nine games. He is 12-for-29 (.414) in that span. He is batting 19-for-57 (.333) with three homers in September.

--OF Michael Saunders doubled in the third inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 loss at Toronto. He was 1-for-2 against Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey in the game and is 3-for-7 with a double and two homers in his career against the Blue Jays knuckleball pitcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not playing well right now. A lot of things are going wrong, but we’re still alive.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon. Seattle is three games behind both Oakland and Kansas City, who are tied for the top wild-card spot in the American League.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. There is a chance he could pitch out of the bullpen in the season’s final week, but he won’t get another start.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero