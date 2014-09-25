Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Mariners have been getting poor starts from unexpected sources.

However, on Wednesday they got a superb start from an unexpected source. The result was the same, a loss, and even their mathematical chances of making the postseason are hanging by a slender thread as they are three games out of the final wild-card spot with four games left.

The unexpectedly poor starts came from left-hander James Paxton in a 14-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday and by right-hander Felix Hernandez in a 10-2 loss on Tuesday.

The superb effort came Wednesday from 22-year-old Taijuan Walker, who pitched a career-best eight innings, only to lose 1-0 on a high, shallow fly by second baseman Ryan Goins against a no-doubles defense that dropped for the game-winning single. It scored third baseman Munenori Kawasaki, who took the only walk issued by Walker.

The Mariners had one more chance in the ninth, but pinch runner James Jones was picked off first base by rookie Aaron Sanchez, who replaced veteran Mark Buehrle.

It is difficult to find silver linings when staring at elimination, but manager Lloyd McClendon made a good effort at it.

”In all of this,“ McClendon said, ”that’s one thing I don’t want to get lost. That young man threw a tremendous ballgame. He really stepped up, did everything we asked him to do. He was outstanding.

“His last two outings have really given us a glimpse of the future. I said that with his last outing I think he’s turned the corner. He’s starting to move in the right direction.”

“It’s tough,” Walker said. “It was a huge game that we needed to win. It’s kind of tough right now. Everything felt really good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-75

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, 3-2, 2.10 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen will make his second start of the season and 56th appearance Thursday at Toronto. Wilhelmsen was given the start because RHP Chris Young has been showing signs of fatigue. Wilhelmsen hasn’t pitched more than 1 1/3 innings or faced more than six hitters since Aug. 10, when he went two innings in a 4-2 victory over the White Sox at Safeco Field. He hasn’t thrown more than 32 pitches since July 18, when he threw 51 in four scoreless innings at Anaheim. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and three saves in 10 outings against the Blue Jays. “In a best-case scenario,” Wilhelmsen said, “I face these guys 1-9 (for three innings). Then if I feel good for the fourth, maybe I can do 1-3 again.”

--2B Robinson Cano was 0-for-3 in the 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday to snap a six-game hitting streak. He was 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. He has 36 doubles this season, making him the only player with 35 or more doubles in each of the past nine seasons.

--RF/1B Logan Morrison was 0-for-3 in the 1-0 loss at Toronto on Wednesday. His nine-game hitting streak was snapped when Blue Jays CF Anthony Gose snared his sinking line drive in the eighth inning. Morrison batted 12-for-29 (.414) during his streak.

--RHP Taijuan Walker pitched a career-high eight innings to take the 1-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 22-year-old allowed four hits, one walk and one run and struck out six. He has not allowed a home run since his season debut on June 30 at Houston. “That young man threw a tremendous ballgame,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He really stepped up. He did everything we asked him to do.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His last two outings have really given us a glimpse of the future. I said that with his last outing I think he’s turned the corner. He’s starting to move in the right direction.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after RHP Taijuan Walker pitched eight innings in a 1-0 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. There is a chance he could pitch out of the bullpen in the season’s final week, but he won’t get another start.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero