Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Mariners have survived to fight at least one more day.

At this stage, that is all they can hope for. They entered Thursday three games out of an American League wild-card spot with four games to play. A loss would have been devastating and they pulled this one out 7-5 over the Toronto Blue Jays to snap a five-game losing streak. They did it on two home runs and four RBIs from first baseman/outfielder Logan Morrison and a homer by catcher Mike Zunino. Now they have three to play, all at home.

“We’re still in the ring, still fighting,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It’s a good feeling. A lot of teams wish they were in our position. As dire as it may look, there’s teams that wish they were in the Seattle Mariners’ shoes right now. We’re still in it, we’re going to play hard and see what happens.”

It means the Mariners return home to Safeco Field for the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting Friday with a mathematical hope. They have not helped themselves, losing nine of their past 13 games. This weekend, not only must they help themselves but they must have others help them. They need either Oakland or Kansas City, or both, to do some losing.

“Obviously that’s not how we wanted to play baseball this last stretch,” Zunino said. “But with a win, we know we still have hope and we can only take care of what we can take care of now. We have a tough series with the Angels, but I think we’re ready for it.”

It’s a tough situation, obviously. They lost three of four games to the Blue Jays and were outscored 30-13. But the Blue Jays are eliminated and the Mariners are not. Yet.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 18-8, 3.52) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-9, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his 28th start in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Safeco Field against the American League West-winning Los Angeles Angels. Iwakuma has lost his past three starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 12 innings and has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in any of them. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA in nine games (eight starts) in his career against the Angels. He is 18-11, 2.85 ERA, in 41 career starts at Safeco Field.

--1B/OF Logan Morrison, who had his nine-game hit streak ended when he went 0-for-3 on Wednesday after Toronto CF Anthony Gose made a sliding catch on his liner in the eighth inning, hit two home runs with four RBIs in Thursday’s 7-5 win at Toronto. His three-run homer in the fourth game gave the Mariners a 4-2 lead. After Toronto tied it in the fifth, Morrison led off with sixth with a homer to restore the lead. Each of Morrison’s past six home runs have given the Mariners the lead or tied the game.

--C Mike Zunino hit his 22nd homer of the season in the sixth inning on Thursday in the Mariners’ 7-5 win at Toronto. It came on a 3-0 pitch from RHP Dustin McGowan and extended his club record for home runs by a catcher. The previous mark was 19, set by C Miguel Olivo in 2011. Zunino’s homer provided a necessary cushion, extending the lead to 6-4. “With a win, we know we still have hope,” Zunino said. “Tough series against the Angels but I think we’re ready for it and looking forward to playing them.”

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen pitched 1 1/3 innings on Thursday in his second start of the season and the second of his career. He did not factor in the decision of the 7-5 win at Toronto. Wilhelmsen was starting in place of RHP Chris Young, who was dropped because of fatigue. Wilhelmsen, who has made 54 relief appearances this season, allowed two hits, two walks and two runs. It was the most earned runs he has allowed in an outing since he gave up three on May 24 against Houston. Before Thursday’s outing, he had allowed a total of one run in his previous 14 outings covering 13 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came up real big for us today, when we needed it most.” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of 1B/OF Logan Morrison, who hit two homers with four RBIs in Thursday’s win at Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. He was shut down for the season Sept. 22.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero