Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Mariners kept their season alive for another day Friday night, but it’s going to take a perfect weekend from both Seattle and the Texas Rangers to keep things going into next week.

Wins by Oakland and Kansas City earlier Friday evening put the Mariners’ proverbial backs against the walls in the American League wild-card race. Kansas City has clinched one of the two spots, while Oakland now needs just one more win, or a Seattle loss, to join the Royals in the one-game Tuesday wild card.

“We’re getting ready to play our 161st game, and it’s a very meaningful game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s a (heck) of a year. We’ll see what happens.”

The year could, for all intents and purposes, come to an end before the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against the Angels. One more Oakland win would eliminate Seattle from playoff contention, so left fielder Dustin Ackley said the Mariners will be doing their best not to look at the scoreboard Saturday night.

“Whatever happens, happens,” he said. “It’s out of our control now. We’re just going to try to win two and put pressure on (the A‘s).”

The Mariners have been playing meaningful games for most of the second half of the season, and they’ll still have a shot at the postseason when starter James Paxton throws his first pitch Saturday night. Oakland could conceivably end the wild-card race before the Mariners are finished, meaning Seattle’s postseason chances are officially out of the Mariners’ control for the first time.

But just taking the field again with any kind of playoff possibility is a significant position for this team to find itself this late in a season.

“Obviously, our backs are still against the wall,” McClendon said. “These guys have been a very resilient team all year. I like where we are. I wish we were a little closer, but we’ll see what happens.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-75

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 13-10, 4.61 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-4, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez remains the scheduled starter for Sunday’s season finale. Hernandez has already thrown 230 2/3 innings this season and is on pace to log his highest innings total in a season since he threw a career-high 249 2/3 in 2010. If the Mariners are eliminated by Sunday, and Hernandez is scratched from his start, the Mariners could give RHP Erasmo Ramirez or RHP Chris Young one final chance to start a game this season.

--RHP Chris Young was one of several Mariners players honored with team awards before Friday’s game. Young was given the team’s Unsung Hero Award. The veteran pitcher returned from major surgery and a 2013 season spent in the minor leagues to go 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA with Seattle this season. He was inarguably one of the Mariners’ top three starters for most of the season but faded down the stretch and was recently moved to the bullpen.

--2B Robinson Cano was given the Baseball Writers Association’s Mariners Most Valuable Player award before Friday’s game. Cano is hitting .316 with 14 home runs and 82 RBIs in 155 games with Seattle this season.

--DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-3 with a home run Friday night, but his bat might be heating up a little too late to save the Mariners. Morales has been a disappointment since being acquired a few days before the trade deadline; he’s hitting .222 on the season and just .214 since being traded from Minnesota.

--RHP Fernando Rodney didn’t make it look easy Friday night, but he earned his team record 48th save of the season and leads the American League in that category. He could be the first Seattle closer to lead the AL in saves. Rodney allowed two hits and a run after coming into the game in the top of the ninth of a game the Mariners led 4-2. Seattle ended up winning 4-3.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma’s final pitch of the 2014 regular season came with a bullet ... or at least something causing enough pain to end his Friday night. Iwakuma winced after throwing his 80th pitch of the night during Friday’s seventh inning. A team trainer came out and took him out for precautionary reasons, and afterward tests showed no damage to the area. Iwakuma called the tightness “no big deal.” He snapped a streak of three consecutive losing starts after going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs off four hits in a 4-3 win.

--LHP James Paxton is coming off the worst start of his career as he heads into Saturday night’s scheduled start against the Angels. Paxton, who entered last Monday’s start as the Mariners’ hottest starter, matched a season high of seven hits while setting new career highs in walks (six) and earned runs allowed (eight) over 2 2/3 innings of a 14-4 loss at Toronto. The rookie southpaw had been on quite a roll heading into that start, and the Mariners need him to get back on track if they’re going to have a chance against Los Angeles on Saturday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re getting ready to play our 161st game, and it’s a very meaningful game. That’s a (heck) of a year. We’ll see what happens.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon on staying alive for a wild-card spot.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (left elbow stiffness) left his Sept. 16 start due to the ailment. He was shut down for the season Sept. 22.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero