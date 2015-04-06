Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

While the Mariners’ sky-high expectations may have seemed a bit unrealistic heading into spring training, the Cactus League did very little to slow the roll.

As All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano said a few weeks ago: “On paper, we look like a world champion.”

New addition Nelson Cruz showed the power and offensive consistency that the Mariners hope to see when the real games begin, the pitching staff stayed relatively healthy, and most of the bats that make up Seattle’s rebuilt outfield were off to a good start.

People in Seattle are wondering whether the Mariners are on the verge of becoming a World Series contender, but the truth is there are a few question marks heading into the most anticipated Seattle baseball season in more than a decade.

Top two starters Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma showed signs of wear down the stretch last season, despite manager Lloyd McClendon’s efforts to ease their load, and youngsters like James Paxton and Taijuan Walker have yet to prove that they can stay healthy and effective over an entire major league season.

Like Seattle’s rotation, the lineup looks good on paper but isn’t without holes. Center fielder Austin Jackson still has to prove himself at the top of the order, while there are legitimate offensive questions at shortstop, first base and catcher as well.

That being said, this team is built with far fewer questions than any Mariners squad in recent memory. The talk about Seattle finally being a contender is real -- but a few things have to fall into place to make it happen.

Getting Cruz to handle the cleanup spot between Cano and third baseman Kyle Seager shored up Seattle’s most glaring need in a big way. Now the Mariners hope some of the other possible holes don’t start getting leaky as they attempt to make a run at their first division title since 2001.

A contender? No doubt. An October lock? No way.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: RHP Taijuan Walker is only 22 years old, but it feels like he’s been on the verge of superstardom for years. He’s been the organization’s top prospect since he was 19 years old and could finally be ready to make an impact with the Mariners. After getting some seasoning over eight starts with Seattle during 2013 and 2014, Walker looks like a good bet to make the rotation out of spring training. The presence of Felix Hernandez means Seattle won’t be looking for Walker to be an ace, but the Mariners will need their future phenom to be a steady contributor if this rotation is going to thrive.

ON THE RISE: C Mike Zunino wasn’t drafted for his bat when the Mariners selected him third overall in the 2012 draft, but he showed some unexpected power and a knack for timely hits last season. What he didn’t show was any kind of consistency. The Mariners need Zunino to improve on his .199 batting average if they want to get any kind of contribution from the bottom of their batting order.

BACKSLIDING: CF Austin Jackson provided a legitimate leadoff threat when the veteran was added at the trade deadline, and his presence helped Seattle’s offense find its rhythm over the second half of 2014. But Jackson was, in many ways, fortunate to be part of the renaissance. His numbers fell off sharply after joining the Mariners (.273 batting average in Detroit, .229 in Seattle; .332 OBP versus .267) and there are legitimate questions about whether his bat fits in at Safeco Field.

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Montgomery was acquired by the Mariners from the Rays on March 31 in exchange for RHP Erasmo Ramirez.

Montgomery, 25, went 10-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 25 starts for Triple-A Durham last year. He was acquired by the Rays from the Royals before the 2013 season as part of a seven-player trade involving RHP James Shields, RHP Wade Davis and OF Wil Myers. Montgomery has options remaining, so he is likely to open the season with Triple-A Tacoma.

Ramirez, 24, was 1-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 17 appearances, including 14 starts, for the Mariners in 2014. He is out of options heading into the 2015 season, and he was not going to make Seattle’s Opening Day roster. However, he is likely to be part of Tampa Bay’s season-opening rotation.

--LHP David Rollins was having such a great spring that he looked like a virtual lock as the second lefty in Seattle’s bullpen, but last week’s announcement that he violated the league’s illegal substance policy has put those plans on hold. Rollins, a 25-year-old Rule V pick, is suspended for 80 games, meaning he won’t be available until midseason. That comes as a blow to a bullpen looking to replace veteran LHP Joe Beimel. LHPs Tyler Olson and Edgar Olmos appear to have the inside track on a spot in the bullpen now, although it’s not out of the question that Seattle could open the season with only one southpaw reliever.

--OF Rickie Weeks could end up seeing some time in the leadoff spot this season. Veteran CF Austin Jackson is the main guy in that role, but his struggles over the second half of last season and a need to give Jackson some days off have left manager Lloyd McClendon looking for other options. Weeks could get a few games in the leadoff role while playing outfield, a position he hasn’t played since his freshman year of college.

--LHP J.A. Happ has struggled in the spring (1-2, 7.27 ERA) but should be a part of the rotation because of his experience. Acquired from Toronto for OF Michael Saunders, Happ was initially said to be one of several starters battling for spots on the team, but he looks like a virtual lock as rookies Taijuan Walker and Roenis Elias battle for the fifth starter spot.

--RHP Victor Sanchez, a 20-year-old Venezuelan who was one of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects, passed away over the weekend from injuries suffered in a February accident in his native country. Sanchez suffered head injuries when a boat collided with him while Sanchez was swimming in the ocean, and he spent several weeks undergoing surgeries before his passing. He was 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA at Double-A Jackson last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’ll hit down in the order. I won’t make that mistake again.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on the possibility of LF Dustin Ackley hitting second in the order, where he appeared 50 times last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Felix Hernandez

2. RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

3. LHP J.A. Happ

4. RHP Taijuan Walker

5. LHP James Paxton

The addition of Happ gave Seattle some options at the back of its rotation, meaning this could be the first time in a few years that the Mariners won’t have to pluck a veteran off the street to fill out their rotation. He’s a solid addition who’ll probably give 26-year-old lefty Roenis Elias a chance to get some quality starts at Triple-A after the rookie burst onto the scene last year but faded down the stretch.

The success of Seattle’s rotation begins at the top, where Hernandez is as good as anyone in the game but he has also thrown a ton of innings over his career (1,976 1/3 since 2006, the most in baseball). Hernandez turns 29 in April but has the arm use of a guy in his mid-30s. Iwakuma, who turns 34 in April, has shown even more signs of overuse. The Mariners did everything they could to cut down the innings of both starters last year, and manager Lloyd McClendon might have to sneak a few five- and six-day layoffs between starts again to keep them fresh if this team is still going to play in October.

Paxton and Walker have been up-and-coming phenoms for awhile, but this is the year when the Mariners just need them to be solid parts of the rotation for the long haul. Paxton’s limited spring makes him a candidate for the No. 5 spot, which the Mariners won’t need until the second week of the season because of an early off day.

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

Seattle’s relief pitching has been as good as any bullpen in baseball over the past two seasons, despite a lack of big names. The big question this year is whether the 38-year-old Rodney can turn in another All-Star performance. There were times over the first half of last season when he looked a pitch or two away from going off the rails, but he held on and was playing some of his best baseball by season’s end.

Farquhar and Wilhelmsen are former closers who thrived in new roles last season, while Furbush has emerged as a reliable left-handed specialist and one of the most consistent relievers on the team. It’s possible the Mariners could open the season with just one southpaw in the bullpen, especially after Rule V draft pick David Rollins was suspended 80 games for violating baseball’s substance-abuse policy.

Seattle seems to unearth quality major league relievers out of their farm system every year, and Smith looks like the latest flame-thrower to be on the verge of a breakout year.

LINEUP:

1. CF Austin Jackson

2. RF Seth Smith/Justin Ruggiano

3. 2B Robinson Cano

4. DH Nelson Cruz

5. 3B Kyle Seager

6. 1B Logan Morrison

7. C Mike Zunino

8. LF Dustin Ackley

9. SS Brad Miller

No other team bolstered its lineup with the addition of one player as much as the Mariners did with Cruz. If he can come anywhere close to the 40-homer total he had in Baltimore last season, it would be worth the contract, but Cruz’s presence between Cano and Seager is valuable even if he doesn’t put up All-Star numbers.

Jackson and the new right-field platoon at the top of the lineup will be key factors to this team’s offensive success early on, while keeping Morrison healthy and somewhat consistent could be the difference between Seattle having a good offense or a great one.

Former prospects like Ackley, Miller and Zunino don’t have time to endure any more growing pains; the Mariners need them to produce now.

RESERVES:

C Jesus Sucre

UT Willie Bloomquist

UT Rickie Weeks

OF Justin Ruggiano or Seth Smith

Seattle has plenty of versatility, especially if Weeks can make the successful transition to the outfield and give the team a few games at first base. Weeks has the potential to provide the kind of pinch-hit power no Mariners offense has had in years, while the return of Bloomquist from injury gives Seattle options all over the field.

The right field platoon of Ruggiano and Smith will leave one veteran bat available on the bench, and there are more than a few options at Triple-A if Seattle needs to change things up.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30.