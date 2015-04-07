Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The Seattle Mariners made their most surprising move of spring training when they demoted reliever Dominic Leone to Triple-A Tacoma a few days before the start of the regular season.

Yes, Leone was terrible during Cactus League, when he went 0-1 with a 12.86 ERA in nine appearances that spanned seven innings. During that stretch, he allowed 13 runs (10 earned) on 17 hits and three walks while allowing two home runs. But Leone was dominant in 2014 as a rookie in the Mariners’ bullpen, going 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA. After being sent down, he admitted that he didn’t think one bad month during a time when most pitchers are still working out kinks in their delivery and sometimes experimenting with new pitches would be his undoing. But that’s what happened.

“I think the world of the young man,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before Seattle’s 4-1 win over the Angels on Monday. “He just wasn’t throwing very well and he’s got to get some things straightened out. In good conscience, I just couldn’t take him north with me.”

After one game, the decision couldn’t look any better. Leone’s replacement, reliever Carson Smith, entered with two outs and runners on first and second in Monday’s eighth inning and fanned center fielder Mike Trout, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player.

“He can pitch,” McClendon said. “He’s got great stuff, and I don’t think he fears the hitters that are in there. Maybe he doesn’t know who was hitting, I don’t know.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 13-10, 4.51 ERA in 2014) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 6-4, 3.04 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Seth Smith, acquired during the offseason in a trade from the Padres, went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in his first three plate appearances in a Mariners uniform. It marked the first time a Mariner has ever recorded three extra-base hits on Opening Day. The last Mariner to record two extra-base hits in his first two plate appearances was former 1B Richie Sexson, who did it with two home runs in 2005.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has made seven consecutive Opening Day starts for the Mariners, a club record. In his eight career Opening Day starts, he is 6-0 with a 1.49 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The win total ties him at seventh all-time with Roger Clemens, Juan Marichal, Greg Maddux, Dwight Gooden and Wes Ferrell.

--LF Dustin Ackley he became the first Mariners left fielder to homer on Opening Day since Darren Bragg did it in 1996. The towering shot that landed well into the right-field seats, marked the second Opening Day homer of Ackley’s career.

--DH Nelson Cruz had a Mariners debut to forget. After signing a four-year, $57 million deal with Seattle this offseason, Cruz entered Monday to a thundering ovation from the Safeco Field crowd -- only to go 0-for-4 and leave three runners stranded.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty good,” Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez on improving to 6-0 with a 1.49 ERA in eight career openers, all with Seattle, after Monday’s 4-1 win vs. the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Nelson Cruz

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

OF Justin Ruggiano