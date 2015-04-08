Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

All that time, energy and money used in recent months to add offense from the right side of the plate didn’t do the Seattle Mariners a whole lot of good Tuesday night.

A beefed-up lineup that included four right-handed hitters who weren’t with the team this time last season managed only two hits in a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles left-hander C.J. Wilson had his way with the Seattle lineup, finishing so strong that he retired the final 14 batters he faced in order.

“We seem to always catch (Wilson) on a good night,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s always tough against us, and tonight was no different.”

Veteran additions Rickie Weeks, Austin Jackson, Nelson Cruz and Justin Ruggiano, all right-handed hitters who have been acquired since the 2014 trade deadline, combined to go 2 for 13. And they were the only ones to get any hits at all, as the rest of Seattle’s lineup stumbled through 16 at-bats without a hit.

The Mariners’ lineup appears better suited to face left-handers than it has been in past seasons. McClendon has already platooned both corner outfield positions, with Weeks and Ruggiano facing Wilson after Dustin Ackley and Seth Smith started against right-hander Jered Weaver one day earlier.

Of course, it’s only one game. And Wilson was really in a groove after the second inning. But the early returns on Seattle’s right-handed additions are that the Mariners are still looking for more production.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 16-4, 3.04 ERA in 2014) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 15-9, 3.52 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Seth Smith, after going 3-for-3 with three extra-base hits in Monday’s opener, was on the bench to start Tuesday’s game. The left-handed Smith is platooning with Justin Ruggiano in right field. With LHP C.J. Wilson starting for the Angels, Ruggiano got the nod Tuesday.

--LF Rickie Weeks got the start Tuesday and batted leadoff. Weeks is expected to platoon with LF Dustin Ackley, and he proved during the spring that he can handle the leadoff spot. He went 1-for-4, accounting for one of the Mariners’ two hits for the night.

--3B Kyle Seager went hitless again Tuesday, leaving him 0-for-7 through the first two games. Seager got off to a slow start last season, too, but ended up hitting .268 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs before being rewarded with a seven-year, $100 million contract in the offseason.

--LHP Tyler Olson made his major league debut Tuesday night and got the only batter he faced, Angels SS Erick Aybar, to ground into a double play to end the top of the ninth. Olson battled LHP David Rollins for a roster spot through most of the spring, then the rookie made the team when Rollins was suspended 80 games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been a strong starter out of the gates in each of the past two seasons, when he went 2-0 in his first starts. He’s expected to be on the mound Wednesday, although a finger blister on his pitching could limit his ability to throw the signature split-finger fastball. Iwakuma stopped throwing splitters during his final two starts of spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We seem to always catch (C.J. Wilson) on a good night. He’s always tough against us, and tonight was no different.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a 2-0 loss to the Angles on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Nelson Cruz

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

OF Justin Ruggiano