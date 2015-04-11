Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Mariners’ early-season slide continued Friday night with a 12-0 thrashing by the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum in the opener of a three-game series

After beating the Angels 4-1 in their season-opener in Seattle, the Mariners have lost three straight games by a combined score of 19-3.

“It’s only four games,” Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano said. “There’s no need to worry about it.”

Maybe not, but the Mariners certainly didn’t expect young right-hander Taijuan Walker to get battered the way he did by Oakland. Walker went 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA in seven spring training starts. Against Oakland, he gave up a career-high nine runs on nine hits and lasted just 3 1/3 innings, the shortest stint of his career.

“It was a bad night,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “You turn the page and move on. We were on the receiving end tonight. We’ll hand out a few. I thought he made great pitches. It was just their night. Give them credit; they came out attacking. They put good swings on good pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (J.A. Happ, 11-11, 4.22 ERA in 2014) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker gave up a career-high nine runs on nine hits in a 12-0 loss to Oakland on Friday night in his first start of the season. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings, the shortest stint of his career. Walker went 4-0 with an 0.67 ERA in seven spring training starts. Going into the game, he was 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two relief appearances against the A‘s.

--CF Austin Jackson went 2-for-3 and raised his average to .313 in a 12-0 loss Friday night to Oakland. Jackson had the only hits -- both singles -- that A’s LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed over seven shutout innings. Jackson also walked in the ninth inning.

--LHP J.A. Happ will make his Mariners debut and first start of the season Saturday in the second game of Seattle’s three-game series against Oakland. The Mariners acquired Happ from Toronto in a trade for OF Michael Saunders on Dec. 4, 2014. Happ went 11-11 with a 4.22 ERA for the Blue Jays last season. He’s 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games, including two starts, against Oakland. Last year in his only start against the A‘s, he threw seven shutout innings and earned a victory.

--RF Seth Smith (groin tightness) missed his third straight start Friday night against, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Smith is “doing better” and might be able to return to the lineup Saturday. Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one triple and two RBIs on Monday against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got to keep his head up. That’s how you learn. He was making good pitches, but everything was in their favor. You’re going to have bad days, bad games.” -- Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, of RHP Taijuan Walker, who gave up a career-high nine runs on nine hits in a 12-0 loss to Oakland on Friday in his first start of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Seth Smith (groin tightness) missed games three games from April 7-10. He is day-to-day.

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be out until late April. He was cleared to do fielding and hitting with Triple-A Tacoma on April 8.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Nelson Cruz

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

OF Justin Ruggiano