Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Felix Hernandez and closer Fernando Rodney both had tough outings Sunday, but the Seattle Mariners still prevailed, beating Oakland 8-7 in 10 innings.

Hernandez gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings against a team he usually dominates. There was a reason for Hernandez’s problems. Make that two reasons. He tweaked an ankle in the first inning then strained a quad in the third.

The Mariners took him out of the game after the fifth for precautionary reasons because of what they called right quad tightness.

“I just feel a little tight in my leg,” said Hernandez, who vowed to make his next start. “I’ll be fine.”

Rodney entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with Seattle leading 7-3. He gave up four hits and four earned runs as the A’s forced extra innings. Rodney blew the save but got the win, thanks to right fielder Nelson Cruz’s two-out solo homer in the 10th and right-hander Yoervis Medina’s perfect bottom of the 10th.

“I don’t know what happened,” Rodney said. “I was getting a little big down in the count early so I had to find the strike zone. They were making good contact on their swings.”

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he still has faith in Rodney.

“Nobody’s perfect and everybody flies off the handle when a guy blows a game,” McClendon said. “But I can’t do that. Somebody’s got to keep their head, and I choose to keep mine. He’ll be back out there tomorrow. Trust me.”

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

--RHP Felix Hernandez gave up three runs on eight hits Sunday against the A’s and left the game after five innings for precautionary reasons with a tight right quad. Hernandez also tweaked his ankle in the first inning but said he’s confident that he’ll make his next start. Hernandez got a no-decision in the Mariners’ 8-7, 10-inning victory. He’s 19-7 with a 2.64 ERA in 36 career starts against the A‘s.

--RF Nelson Cruz hit a solo, tiebreaking home run with two outs in the top of the 10th-inning Sunday, lifting the Mariners to an 8-7, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The home run was Cruz’s second of the season and second in two games. Cruz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning Saturday in a 5-4, 11-inning victory against Oakland.

--INF/OF Rickie Weeks hit a three-run home run Sunday, his first as a Mariner, pinch-hitting in the seventh inning of an 8-7, 11-inning victory against Oakland. It was Weeks’ third pinch-hit home run of his career. “He came up big,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought this guy was going to be special. I thought he’d be one of the X-factors. Today really showed why.”

--RHP James Paxton will make his second start of the season Monday when the Mariners open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Paxton allowed just two runs over six innings in his first start but took the loss as the Mariners fell 2-0 to the Angels on Tuesday. Paxton went 6-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts for Seattle last year. This will be his first career start against the Dodgers.

--RF Seth Smith, who returned to action Saturday after missing three games with a groin injury, started at designated hitter for the second straight game. “We want to make sure he’s full-go,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of using Smith at DH instead of in right field. “It just makes sense.” Smith went 0-for-3 but is batting .556.

--LF Dustin Ackley went 2-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to four games Sunday in an 8-7, 10-inning victory against Oakland. He’s batting .357 (5-for-14) with two home runs, one double and two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think it was going to be out because I hit it on the end of the bat. I got surprised it went out.” -- RF Nelson Cruz, who hit a solo, tiebreaking home run with two outs in the top of the 10th-inning Sunday to lift the Mariners to an 8-7, 10-inning victory against Oakland.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (right quad tightness) left the April 12 game after five innings for precautionary reasons. He’s expected to make his next start.

--RF Seth Smith (groin tightness) missed games April 7-8 and April 10. He returned to the lineup April 11 as the designated hitter and was the DH on April 12.

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was cleared to do fielding and hitting with Triple-A Tacoma on April 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Tacoma April 11. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Nelson Cruz

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

OF Justin Ruggiano