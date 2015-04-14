Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Right fielder Nelson Cruz led all hitters with nine home runs in interleague play in 2014. He is already among the frontrunners for 2015.

Cruz homered twice in Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Dodgers. Cruz went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the defeat. He has four home runs overall, all of those coming in the past three games

“It’s tough because we wasted a lot of good performances tonight,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, referring to Cruz’s outing as one of them.

Both home runs came off Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy. The first one was the 200th of Cruz’s career.

After a single by second baseman Robinson Cano, Cruz drove a 1-2 McCarthy pitch into the seats in right for a 2-0 Mariners lead with two outs in the first inning.

Cruz homered again with one out in the fourth. It was the 14th multi-homer game of his career.

The 34-year-old slugger hit a major league-leading 40 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles last season before signing as a free agent with the Mariners during the offseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP David Huff, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton allowed five runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Paxton retired nine of the 10 batters he faced before RF Yasiel Puig recorded the first Dodgers hit off him to lead off the fourth. Puig also homered off Paxton in the fifth. “He started to elevate the ball, and that’s not like him,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It really gave them a chance to get back in the ball game.”

--RF Nelson Cruz homered twice in Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Dodgers. Cruz led the majors last season with nine home runs in interleague play. After a single by 2B Robinson Cano, Cruz drove a 1-2 McCarthy pitch into the seats in right for a 2-0 Mariners lead with two outs in the first inning. It was his 200th career home run. Cruz homered again with one out in the fourth.

--CF Dustin Ackley continued his hot hitting Monday night. Ackley tagged Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy for his third home run this season. Ackley is batting .353 with three RBIs in five games.

--3B Kyle Seager followed Nelson Cruz’s second home run of the game with one of his own, giving the Mariners their first back-to-back jacks this season. It was the second homer of the season for Seager, who has hit in five straight games.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hyper-extended right elbow that manager Lloyd McClendon called a “freak” accident that occurred when he was stretching in the bullpen. McClendon said Wilhelmsen hyper-extended the elbow by bumping a teammate’s arm. RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Wilhelmsen.

--RHP Dominic Leone was immediately thrown into the fire Monday night. Leone went 2 1/3 innings, giving up a run and suffering the loss in the 6-5 setback to the Dodgers. Leone pitched well, manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was outstanding,” McClendon said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough because we wasted a lot of good performances tonight.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after Monday’s 10th-inning loss to the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyper-extended right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 13 with an injury manager Lloyd McClendon called a “freak” accident that occurred when he was stretching in the bullpen.

--RHP Felix Hernandez (right quad tightness) left the April 12 game after five innings for precautionary reasons. He is expected to make his next start.

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on April 11. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Nelson Cruz

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

OF Justin Ruggiano