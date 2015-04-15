Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Baseball’s annual recognition of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier will include the Seattle Mariners playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Civil Rights Game on Wednesday.

The game takes on special meaning with Robinson’s own franchise involved -- and the only African-American currently managing a major league team in the other dugout.

“I‘m excited,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I think it’s a great honor, No. 1, to be involved with anything associated with Jackie Robinson.”

But McClendon downplayed his status as the only African-American manager in baseball.

”Do I know my past and where I come from? Absolutely,“ McClendon said. ”I understand the struggles and what players in Jackie’s era went through to open doors for me and a lot of those guys in that locker room.

“But this is real important. Listen -- I‘m proud to be an African-American. I‘m more proud to be a good manager. I don’t want to get caught up in ‘I‘m a black manager.’ I‘m a good manager who happens to be black. That’s real important. Do I wish there were more African-Americans managing? Absolutely, yeah. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think baseball is committed to it. I know there are strives and initiatives being taken to try and expand that process. Hopefully in the very near future we’ll see more.”

The first African-American manager in the major leagues, Frank Robinson, will also be honored before Wednesday’s game at Dodger Stadium.

“I had the pleasure of managing against Frank. He was a tough nut to crack,” said McClendon, who managed the Pittsburgh Pirates when Robinson was still managing the Washington Nationals. “When I was fired in Pittsburgh, the first phone call I got was from Frank Robinson and I’ll never forget that. He said, ‘You’ll get another opportunity. You’re good at what you do.’ That meant a lot to me.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 0-1, 24.30 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 0-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth consecutive game, hitting a solo shot in the first inning of Tuesday’s defeat by the Dodgers. Cruz, who hit back-to-back home runs with 2B Robinson Cano, has five home runs this season. After starting the season 1-for-15, Cruz has gone 7-for-16 (.438) with eight RBIs in the last four games.

--2B Robinson Cano put the Mariners on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run, his first long ball of the season. Cano finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He also had a double.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings, but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday’s loss to the Dodgers. “They know how to get pitch counts up,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said of the Dodgers. “They grind at-bats out, foul off a lot of pitches, make it real tough on starters. It was a tough night for Iwakuma in that sense.”

--3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and extended his hitting streak to six games. It was Seager’s first multi-hit game of the season.

--RHP Fernando Rodney (1-1) gave up a walk-off, two-run single to 2B Howie Kendrick on Tuesday. Rodney, who led the Majors last season with 48 saves, two runs on three hits with a walk in 1/3 of an inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The fact is, you score five runs, you should win a ballgame. They’re a good ballclub over there.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (right quad tightness) left the April 12 game after five innings for precautionary reasons. He is expected to make his next start.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the injury occurred in a freak accident while Wilhelmsen was stretching in the bullpen.

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on April 11. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano