Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While it’s not panic time in Seattle yet, the Mariners are in danger of losing whatever momentum they carried into a promising 2015 season.

Inconsistency has plagued this team during what was supposed to be a breakout year for a franchise that hasn’t been to the postseason in more than a decade. The Mariners have had trouble getting solid offense and pitching on the same night, and Friday was a perfect example of what has held this team back through 10 games.

While left-hander J.A. Happ turned in a start that manager Lloyd McClendon called “outstanding,” the Seattle bats failed to deliver in the clutch. Three double plays proved critical in a 3-1 loss to Texas that left the Mariners staring at a 3-7 record.

“There’ll be better days,” manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward. “Offensively, we’re a lot better team than we were last year. Guys are just trying to find their way. I think it’ll come -- and when it does, it will come fast.”

If any pattern has been established early in the 2015 season, it’s that new slugger Nelson Cruz is doing everything to carry an offense that has provided little else. He had three hits in Friday’s loss, although for the first time in six games, none of them was a home run. He’s been on an offensive tear over the past six games, yet Seattle has a 2-4 record to show for it.

The Cruz signing was supposed to put the Mariners over the top, taking them from a near-miss playoff team to a legitimate World Series contender. Cruz has lived up to the billing in recent games, but the same can’t be said for his new team.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-7

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-0, 3.38 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ was solid in a losing effort Friday night. He allowed just two earned runs off five hits over seven innings but left the game with Seattle trailing 2-0. Happ (0-1) has a 2.70 ERA this season but is still looking for his first win as a Mariner.

--3B Kyle Seager saw his seven-game hitting streak end on a frustrating Friday night. Seager went 0-for-3 while hitting into two double plays. He also led off the ninth inning with a groundout to first base.

--RF Nelson Cruz had his streak of five consecutive games with a home run snapped Friday night, but he was productive with his bat. He singled on each of his first three at-bats, accounting for half of Seattle’s hits during that span. Cruz is 5-for-5 with two home runs in his career against Milwaukee starter Yovani Gallardo.

--C Mike Zunino continues to struggle at the plate. He went 0-for-3 Friday night, including an inning-ending strikeout that stranded two runners in the seventh, and is 3 for his last 23. Zunino is hitting .121 this season with 15 strikeouts in 33 at-bats.

--RHP Felix Hernandez doesn’t have the numbers in his favor heading into his Saturday night start against the Rangers. Hernandez is coming off what was, by his standards, a subpar performance his last time out (5 IP 8 H 3 R 3 ER), and Texas hits him as well as anyone (12-21, 4.01 ERA in 42 starts against the Rangers).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding. I thought he did a really nice job for us. He gave us an opportunity to win the ball game.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of LHP J.A. Happ, who was solid in a losing effort Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (right quadriceps tightness) left the April 12 game after five innings for precautionary reasons. He tested his leg by throwing on flat ground April 15. He will make his next start as scheduled April 18.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on April 11. He is expected to be out until late April.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano