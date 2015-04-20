Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While the recent offseason acquisitions of second baseman Robinson Cano and outfielder Nelson Cruz helped fortify the Mariners’ offense, the emergence of a pair of young arms was deemed this spring as almost as important to Seattle’s chances of making it back to the postseason.

The early returns are not too encouraging.

Rookie starters James Paxton and Taijuan Walker, both of whom have the stuff to be a future No. 1 in just about any rotation, have really struggled out of the gates. Paxton’s first season as a member of the Opening Day roster took another turn for the worse Sunday, when a seven-run third inning ended his afternoon prematurely. The only thing that went Paxton’s way Sunday was his ERA -- five of the runs ended up being unearned, thanks to an error on shortstop Willie Bloomquist -- as his 2 2/3-inning performance didn’t overly affect his season statistics.

The not-yet-dynamic duo of Paxton and Walker has a combined 0-4 record and 9.27 ERA, leaving plenty of questions about how major league-ready they are.

Walker, 22, will get another chance Tuesday, and there’s reason to believe he’s due for a good outing. The Houston Astros, Tuesday’s opponent, have already faced Walker four times in his young career as a late-season call-up, and he has a 3-0 record and 2.91 ERA to show for it. Against all other opponents, Walker has an 0-5 record and 5.44 ERA.

That Walker has had some early struggles isn’t all that surprising, despite a breakout spring that showed he might be ready for a full season at the major league level. Seattle’s top prospect, Walker is still a few years away from his prime and will probably have some lessons to learn on his way up.

Paxton, by contrast, was expected to be a big part of this year’s success. The 26-year-old lefty had success as a starter in previous years but was limited by injuries. He is off to a rough start this season, and his Sunday performance was the worst yet.

Paxton’s 5.40 ERA doesn’t tell the full tale as he struggles to find his form and give the Seattle rotation a reliable top-three starter.

“I‘m struggling right now,” Paxton said after the Mariners came back to beat Texas 11-10 on a Cruz walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. “But I‘m not going to quit fighting. I‘m going to persevere.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Asher Wojciechowski, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 6.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Mike Zunino was supposed to get his first day off of the season, as the Mariners started Jesus Sucre behind the plate Sunday, but he had to come on as a late-game replacement for the second time. The only other time Sucre has started this year, Zunino came on in Seattle’s 5-4, 11-inning win over the A’s on April. Zunino is hitting .139 with a team-high 17 strikeouts in 36 at-bats.

--RF Nelson Cruz continued his home-run tear with his seventh and eight of the season Sunday, but his biggest hit came on a ninth-inning single that drove in the winning run. Cruz had five RBIs in the game, going 3-for-6 with three strikeouts. He now has an eight-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 16-for-33 with eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to six games with a 3-for-4 performance against the Rangers on Sunday. Cano scored twice, while his only RBI came on a bases-loaded walk -- his first free pass of the season -- in the eighth. The Rangers walked him again, this time intentionally, with runners on second and third base to get to slugger Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the ninth. Cano has gone 11-for-25 during the streak while seeing his season batting average go from .138 to .280.

--CF Austin Jackson hit his first home run as a Mariner when he led off Sunday’s first inning with a solo shot to left field. Jackson’s last homer came on July 21, 2014, when he was still playing with the Tigers. He has now played 66 games with Seattle and needed 266 at-bats as a Mariner to hit a homer. It marked the 11th leadoff homer of Jackson’s career. Jackson also had the tying RBI on a ninth-inning single in the Mariners’ 11-10 win over Texas.

--LHP James Paxton had another rough outing Sunday. The rookie starter couldn’t get out of the third inning, which saw him give up seven hits and seven runs while facing 10 batters before reliever Tyler Olson came on to provide relief. Paxton was fortunate to only be charged with two earned runs during the debacle, and his season ERA only went up 0.29 -- from 5.11 to 5.40. Over 2 2/3 innings, Paxton gave up nine hits and seven total runs.

--1B Logan Morrison is showing off a new aspect of his game. He stole bases both Saturday and Sunday, giving him steals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career; Morrison has never previously had multiple steals in a single month. They were his first two stolen bases of 2015, leaving him three short of his career high for a season.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has had trouble with consistency this season, as one big inning has been his downfall in each of his first two starts. He gave up four runs in the first inning of his first start and wore out over the final three innings of his most recent start. The Mariners are hoping he can provide a better wire-to-wire effort when Iwakuma takes the mound for Monday’s game against the Astros.

--SS Chris Taylor, who entered the spring in a battle for a starting job but suffered a broken bone in his wrist during Cactus League play, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor was already in Tacoma doing a rehab stint at the time the move was made.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m glad he’s on our side. I think we all knew he was going to come through there (in the ninth).” -- Mariners SS Brad Miller, of RF Nelson Cruz, who delivered a ninth-inning single that drove in the winning run to beat Texas Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Taylor (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on April 11. He was activated April 18 and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--RHP Felix Hernandez (right quadriceps tightness) left the April 12 game after five innings for precautionary reasons. He tested his leg by throwing on flat ground April 15. He will made his next start as scheduled April 18.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano