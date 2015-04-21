Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz was selected the American League’s player of the week Monday, but the right fielder is not the only Seattle Mariners star on an offensive tear.

Second baseman Robinson Cano, undoubtedly getting a boost from Cruz’s presence behind him in the batting order, is in quite a groove of his own. After going 2-for-4 with two doubles Monday in Seattle’s 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros, Cano is hitting .296-- a huge improvement from where his batting average was just eight days earlier (.120).

Cano is 8-for-16 with four doubles and five runs during the first four games of the current homestand, and his hitting streak is at seven games.

Cano and Cruz both got off to slow starts but have been red hot as of late. The Nos. 3-4-5 spots in Seattle’s batting order, with third baseman Kyle Seager hitting behind Cano and Cruz, are 15-for-26 (.579) with 12 RBIs and eight runs over the past two games.

In a major turnaround from what previously held the franchise back, this year’s Mariners have plenty of hitting but can’t match it with their pitching. Starters Felix Hernandez and J.A. Happ have been solid, but the rest of Seattle’s rotation is struggling so badly that the bullpen is already getting overtaxed.

“Listen, I love my bullpen,” manager Lloyd McClendon said after starter Hisashi Iwakuma couldn’t make it out of the sixth inning Monday night, “but you keep running them out there, that’s not going to work.”

Led by Cano and Cruz, Seattle’s lineup is finally providing enough offense to win games. Now Seattle has to get its pitching in order.

“When you score five runs in a ballgame,” McClendon said late Monday night, “you should win the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-0, 1.54 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 0-2, 17.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a typical outing Monday, proving again that he’s still a long way from the dominant starter he was in 2013 and early 2014. Iwakuma got pulled after giving up a sixth-inning double in Seattle’s 7-5 loss to Houston. He allowed five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Two more home runs give Iwakuma a team-high five allowed this season.

--RF Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the third inning. Cruz was selected the American League player of the week before Monday’s game. He hit .500 (12-for-24) with six home runs and 10 RBIs during the six games last week.

--2B Robinson Cano hit doubles in each of his first two at-bats Monday and now has a seven-game hitting streak. His fifth-inning walk marked the eighth consecutive plate appearance in which Cano reached base. He is 13-for-29 (.448) during the streak, which has raised his season batting average from .138 to .296.

--RHP Danny Farquhar took his first loss of the season after giving up two runs to Houston in the eighth inning Monday. Farquhar served up a solo homer to 3B Luis Valbeuna to lead off the frame and later gave up an RBI single in the Mariners’ 7-5 loss. He was charged with two runs on three hits over 1 2/3 innings.

--RHP Taijuan Walker, who is scheduled to start against Houston on Tuesday night, has already faced the Astros four times in his young career. He has a 3-0 record and 2.91 ERA when facing Houston, as compared to marks of 0-5 and 5.44 against the rest of the league. Walker could certainly use another good start against the Astros, considering he might be another rough outing or two from getting sent back to Triple-A. The 22-year-old top prospect has yet to record an out in the fifth inning this season, and he is 0-2 with a 17.18 ERA in two starts.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen is not expected to begin throwing for a few more days. Wilhelmsen went on the 15-day disabled list April 13 due to a hyperextended right elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just wasn’t throwing very good. I tried to turn it over to the bullpen to see if we could win the ballgame.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on lifting RHP Hisashi Iwakuma after just 71 pitches Monday. Iwakuma wound up with a no-decision, but Seattle lost 7-5 to Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He is not expected to begin throwing for a few more days, The Tacoma News Tribune reported April 20. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano