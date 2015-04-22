Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Hisashi Iwakuma’s early-season struggles will pass, and so too will the Mariners’ lackluster start to the season that has Seattle in last place in the American League West.

Manager Lloyd McClendon imparted both messages Tuesday afternoon before the Mariners lost 6-3 to the Houston Astros at Safeco Field.

Iwakuma went 15-9 with a 3.52 ERA in 2014 after making the American League All-Star team in 2013, but the 34-year-old is struggling of late with his fastball command and with low velocity. He also has been wild in the strike zone, with too many pitches up and out over the plate.

“Iwakuma is not as sharp as he’s going to be,” McClendon said. “He’ll get better and he’ll get things straightened out. But I will point this out and this is real important: During the course of a season, there’ll be a stretch of 13-15 games where we play three or four games under .500. But when it happens at the beginning of the season, you have nothing to compare it to and everything is blown out of proportion.”

In three starts, Iwakuma is 0-1 with a 6.61 ERA. In the Mariners’ 7-5 loss to Houston on Monday, he allowed four runs over 5 1/3 innings and picked up the no-decision. Another bad sign: McClendon opted to lift him after just 71 pitches even though the bullpen is getting taxed early in the season.

McClendon is urging patience -- for both Iwakuma and his club -- after the Mariners were a trendy pick to make a deep playoff run prior to the regular season.

“We have to keep our perspective and our heads about us and realize we haven’t even played a tenth of the season,” he said. “Everybody is panicking, and Iwakuma’s not throwing good. He’s going to throw good. He’s going to be just fine. We need to get things straightened out, and we have the type of team, when we do get things straightened out, we’ll get on a real good roll. And it’ll be a lot of fun. Just be patient. I promise you it’ll get straightened out.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 0-1, 3.38 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts in five career starts against the Astros. But he’s off to a bumpy start in 2015 -- 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA -- after using a remarkable spring training to earn a rotation spot.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-4 with an RBI. He entered Tuesday with a .293 batting average.

--DH/RF Nelson Cruz had his nine-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 night. However, he still leads the major leagues with eight home runs in his first season with Seattle after signing a four-year, $57 million deal last offseason.

--RHP Carson Smith pitched a scoreless, 1-2-3 seventh inning. Smith has yet to allow a run in his major league career, which spans 17 games and 16 innings. The Mariners’ record for consecutive scoreless innings was set by Mark Lowe, who threw 17 2/3 scoreless frames in 2006.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) will play catch Friday and throw a bullpen session on the Mariners’ upcoming road trip that also begins Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was outstanding. He did exactly what I thought he was going to do. Obviously the pitch count got up a little bit but he pounded the zone, really pitched off his fastball very well. He did a nice job for us.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Taijuan Walker, who allowed one run and tied a career high with eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, but settled for the no-decision in Tuesday’s loss to the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He will play catch April 24 and will throw a bullpen session on the road trip that begins that day.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano