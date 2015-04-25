Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Over his first three starts of the 2015 season, Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma didn’t look right.

His fastball was continually high in the strike zone, and his location was out of synch. Manager Lloyd McClendon could see what Iwakuma was doing wrong on tape, but he couldn’t figure out why it was happening.

The Mariners may have gotten a partial answer Friday, when they placed Iwakuma on the 15-day disabled list with what was officially called a strained lat muscle. General manager Jack Zduriencik later clarified that fatigue in his right shoulder is what landed Iwakuma on the DL.

“As a precaution ... we thought it was best to put him on the DL,” Zduriencik said, adding that Iwakuma was scheduled to undergo an MRI late Friday night and that results would probably be available before Saturday’s game. “We don’t want it to be a prolonged thing.”

It marked the first in-season trip to the DL for the usually reliable Iwakuma. The only other time Iwakuma was on the disabled list came during the first month of the 2014 season, when a strained finger ligament delayed his season debut.

For parts of the past two seasons, Iwakuma has been effective enough to follow ace Felix Hernandez and nearly match his production. The 34-year-old starter struggled down the stretch last season and has come out of the gates slowly -- as evidenced by an 0-1 record and 6.61 ERA.

Zduriencik said that Iwakuma’s latest complaint of shoulder fatigue was reminiscent of what the right-hander was feeling late last season, prompting the team to give him extra rest between starts. Rather than take a chance on a long-term injury, the Mariners decided to shut Iwakuma down.

“At this point,” Zduriencik said before Friday’s game against Minnesota, “we’re just hoping it’s shoulder fatigue and nothing more.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 1-1, 4.76 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-1, 8.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to his April 21 start, with a fatigued right shoulder. GM Jack Zduriencik said Iwakuma was feeling fatigue after his Monday start, and again following a Friday bullpen session, so the Mariners shut him down as what Zduriencik called “a precaution.”

--LHP Lucas Luetge was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to add another arm to the Seattle bullpen, although his stay probably won’t last long. Luetge is probably just a temporary replacement for RHP Hisashi Iwakuma before LHP Roenis Elias is called up to start Sunday’s game.

--LHP Roenis Elias looks like the logical starter for Sunday’s game, although Seattle will have to call him up from Triple-A. Elias started 29 games as a 25-year-old rookie last season, going 10-12 with a 3.85 ERA, but he failed to beat out RHP Taijuan Walker for a roster spot out of the spring.

--RHP Felix Hernandez retired the first 14 batters he faced on the way to his first complete-game shutout since Aug. 27, 2012. He allowed six hits and struck out nine batters but admitted that it was “a little disappointing” when he lost his no-hitter on a Trevor Plouffe single in the fifth. He aggravated a quad injury while jumping for a high chopper in the seventh inning but downplayed the significance of it afterward. “I‘m getting better,” he said.

--RF Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading ninth home run of the season Monday night. All nine have come in a span of 11 games.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning single. Cano went 1 for 3 and is now hitting .400 (16 for 40) during the streak.

--LHP James Paxton is coming off a rough start that got even worse in the days that followed. Paxton was originally charged with seven runs, but only two of them earned, in his last outing. But Major League Baseball reversed a play that was originally called an error, turning it into a hit to add five earned runs to Paxton’s line. His season ERA rose from 5.40 to 8.40 in the process. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed just 20 earned runs over his first 15 Major League starts; in his six starts since then, he has now allowed 23 earned runs. Paxton is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a while so it feels pretty good.” -- Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, who pitched his first complete-game shutout since Aug. 27, 2012, in a win over the Twins on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He will play catch April 24 and will throw a bullpen session on the road trip that begins that day.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano