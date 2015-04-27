Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Frustration has been bubbling for Mariners fans after a slow start to what is supposed to be a breakout season, but one person who didn’t seem overly affected by the malaise was Lloyd McClendon.

The Mariners manager was telling anyone who would listen that there are ups and downs to seasons and that Seattle’s early struggles were magnified by the early stage of the season.

That was before this weekend. After the Mariners fell behind early in back-to-back games against the Minnesota Twins, McClendon seemed to add his name to the growing list of frustrated people in Seattle.

He admitted after Saturday’s 8-5 loss to the Twins, a three-error performance that was hardly the first time the Mariners have allowed mistakes to cost them a game, that he was likely to be tossing and turning in bed later that night. And then on Sunday, McClendon got thrown out of a game for the first time this season after exchanging words with the home-plate umpire.

The ejection seemed to breathe a little life into the Mariners on Sunday, but it was short-lived in a 4-2, 11-inning loss to Minnesota.

Despite their inconsistency, the Mariners (7-11) are still in the thick of the AL West race -- due in large part to the division “racing” at a snail’s pace out of the gates. There’s still plenty of season left, as McClendon has been saying after just about every one of the Mariners’ 11 losses this season.

But one thing on which McClendon has missed the mark is his constant comparisons to last season. He has continually pointed out that the 2014 Mariners began the season with a 7-13 mark and were just 11-14 at the end of April. That team, of course, made a run to within a win of the postseason.

“Eventually, we’ll come out of this,” he told reporters after Sunday’s series finale with Minnesota.

What McClendon neglects to include is that his 2014 team had virtually no expectations and were the beneficiaries of one of the greatest late-season collapses in recent memory: Oakland’s 17-30 record over the final seven weeks of the regular season.

This year’s Mariners aren’t going to sneak up on anybody, regardless of how poorly the rest of the division is playing right now. The addition of Nelson Cruz has put a postseason-or-bust tag on this team, and even a wild-card bid would seem like something of a disappointment considering the preseason expectations.

McClendon is right in saying that the Mariners still have a lot of games left to get on track. But the turnaround better start soon if Seattle is going to have any chance to live up to the hype and build on the momentum of an offseason that was filled with anticipation. If the Mariners don’t get going soon, McClendon might not be the only one in Seattle blowing his gasket.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 3.92 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 0-2, 10.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen has started throwing on the side, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s probably still “10 to 12 days away” from returning to action. Wilhelmsen is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list this week after hyperextending his elbow earlier in the month.

--LHP Roenis Elias got off to a rocky first inning in his Mariners 2015 debut Sunday, but he settled down and pitched 5 2/3 solid innings to give Seattle a chance. Elias allowed six hits and two earned runs, striking out six while walking three, and left the game after 105 pitches with the score tied 2-2. Having been called up earlier in the day to replace injured starter Hisashi Iwakuma, Elias did enough to provide hope that he can be a suitable fill-in while Iwakuma recovers from shoulder fatigue and a strained lat muscle.

--C Mike Zunino still hasn’t gotten a day off this season. The only three times he wasn’t in the lineup, the Mariners ended up pinch-hitting for starter Jesus Sucre and calling on Zunino to come into the game in the late innings. Two of those were extra-inning games, including Sunday’s 4-2 loss in the 11th.

--DH Seth Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run Sunday before getting lifted for a pinch-runner in the eighth. Smith had been in quite a funk, with just three hits in his previous 30 at-bats before leading off Sunday’s fourth inning with his first home run of the season.

--2B Robinson Cano saw his 11-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-4 performance Sunday. He hit .409 (18-for-44) during the streak.

--RHP Taijuan Walker turned in his first successful start of the season last time out, but now he has to prove that he can do it against someone other than the Houston Astros. The 22-year-old top prospect has a career mark of 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA against Houston but is 0-5 with a 5.58 ERA against everyone else. Walker is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Rangers, a team he has only faced once, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the Seattle bullpen as a rookie.

--LHP Lucas Luetge made his season debut during the seventh inning Saturday but was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma afterward. The predetermined move was made to make room for Sunday starter Roenis Elias. In 2 1/3 innings, Luetge did not allow a hit or run -- and was Seattle’s most effective reliever.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s just not going to get it done. It was just not a good day from an offensive standpoint.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners had just six hits and were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, but manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s probably still “10 to 12 days away” from returning to action.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano