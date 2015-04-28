Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz returned to Texas on Monday for the first time as a division rival.

“It’s still special,” Cruz told reporters before Monday’s game. “But last year was a bigger deal.”

Cruz made his first return to Arlington last season as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. After a solid season, the 34-year-old slugger signed a free agent contract with the Mariners, and he hasn’t disappointed his new club.

A major component to the Texas Rangers’ 2010 and 2011 World Series appearances, Cruz leads the major leagues with nine home runs and 21 RBIs through Seattle’s first 19 games.

Cruz, who is batting .307, knocked in a first-inning run to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead Monday in their 3-1 win over the Rangers. The result broke a tie with Texas and moved Seattle out of last place in the American League West.

Cruz remains sure that he joined the right team to fulfill his goal of returning to the postseason.

“No doubt, I think we have what it takes,” Cruz said. “Pitching has to be what takes us to the next step. We pitched pretty good last year, and I think we’re improving and taking small steps this year. We’re on the right track.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 1-1, 2.61 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-2, 10.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz moved his career mark against Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo to 6-for-8 with two home runs and three RBIs. With his first-inning single, Cruz is now 14-for-45 (.311) in his career against the Rangers with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has eight hits in past four games against Texas.

--RHP Taijuan Walker has allowed one earned run over his past two starts (12 1/3 innings) to lower his season ERA from 17.18 to 6.86. He set season bests in innings pitched (seven) and strikeouts (five) in a 3-1 win over Texas on Monday, when he permitted just one unearned run. He threw 62 of his 92 pitches for strikes, posting a 2015-high strike-percentage of .674.

--OF Justin Ruggiano had a big game from the leadoff spot, drawing two walks, stealing a base and scoring twice. He is hitting just .188, but his two walks proved to be the difference in Seattle’s 3-1 win over Texas.

--RHP Fernando Rodney earned his fifth save of the season, tying him for fourth best in the American League. His ninth inning was adventurous Monday night in Texas, as he allowed a hit and a walk while protecting a two-run lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had to make sure I located my pitches and kept the ball down. It’s encouraging knowing if I don’t have my fastball, if I locate, I can get outs.” -- RHP Taijuan Walker, who limited the Rangers to one unearned run in seven innings Monday during the Mariners’ 3-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano