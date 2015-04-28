Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz returned to Texas on Monday for the first time as a division rival.
“It’s still special,” Cruz told reporters before Monday’s game. “But last year was a bigger deal.”
Cruz made his first return to Arlington last season as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. After a solid season, the 34-year-old slugger signed a free agent contract with the Mariners, and he hasn’t disappointed his new club.
A major component to the Texas Rangers’ 2010 and 2011 World Series appearances, Cruz leads the major leagues with nine home runs and 21 RBIs through Seattle’s first 19 games.
Cruz, who is batting .307, knocked in a first-inning run to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead Monday in their 3-1 win over the Rangers. The result broke a tie with Texas and moved Seattle out of last place in the American League West.
Cruz remains sure that he joined the right team to fulfill his goal of returning to the postseason.
“No doubt, I think we have what it takes,” Cruz said. “Pitching has to be what takes us to the next step. We pitched pretty good last year, and I think we’re improving and taking small steps this year. We’re on the right track.”
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 1-1, 2.61 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-2, 10.95 ERA)
--RF Nelson Cruz moved his career mark against Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo to 6-for-8 with two home runs and three RBIs. With his first-inning single, Cruz is now 14-for-45 (.311) in his career against the Rangers with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He has eight hits in past four games against Texas.
--RHP Taijuan Walker has allowed one earned run over his past two starts (12 1/3 innings) to lower his season ERA from 17.18 to 6.86. He set season bests in innings pitched (seven) and strikeouts (five) in a 3-1 win over Texas on Monday, when he permitted just one unearned run. He threw 62 of his 92 pitches for strikes, posting a 2015-high strike-percentage of .674.
--OF Justin Ruggiano had a big game from the leadoff spot, drawing two walks, stealing a base and scoring twice. He is hitting just .188, but his two walks proved to be the difference in Seattle’s 3-1 win over Texas.
--RHP Fernando Rodney earned his fifth save of the season, tying him for fourth best in the American League. His ninth inning was adventurous Monday night in Texas, as he allowed a hit and a walk while protecting a two-run lead.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had to make sure I located my pitches and kept the ball down. It’s encouraging knowing if I don’t have my fastball, if I locate, I can get outs.” -- RHP Taijuan Walker, who limited the Rangers to one unearned run in seven innings Monday during the Mariners’ 3-1 win.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May.
--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.
--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.
RHP Felix Hernandez
LHP J.A. Happ
RHP Taijuan Walker
LHP James Paxton
LHP Roenis Elias
RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)
RHP Danny Farquhar
RHP Dominic Leone
RHP Yoervis Medina
LHP Charlie Furbush
LHP Tyler Olson
RHP Carson Smith
Mike Zunino
Jesus Sucre
1B Logan Morrison
2B Robinson Cano
SS Brad Miller
3B Kyle Seager
INF Willie Bloomquist
INF Rickie Weeks
LF Dustin Ackley
CF Austin Jackson
RF Seth Smith
DH Nelson Cruz
OF Justin Ruggiano