Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen took another step toward returning from a hyperextended right elbow with a throwing session before Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

The 31-year-old reliever, out since mid-April, played catch up to about 120 feet in the outfield for nearly a half-hour. The plan is to have another similar session Thursday before throwing off the mound Friday in Houston.

“I‘m ready to go,” Wilhelmsen told MLB.com. “I‘m pretty eager. Once everything is feeling good, you want to get right back into it.”

Wilhelmsen was a big part of last year’s bullpen after posting a 2.27 ERA over 57 appearances and nearly 80 innings. He pitched in only two games this season before a freak collision in the bullpen with teammate Danny Farquhar twisted his arm back.

Wilhelmsen went on the disabled list April 13 and is eligible to return as soon as he’s ready. Wilhelmsen and the club are targeting mid-May after a rehab assignment in the minors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-0, 1.61 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez is five strikeouts shy (1,983) of the Venezuelan career strikeouts record currently held by Johan Santana (1,988). Feliz is also 4 1/3 innings short of the Mariners’ club record for career innings held by Jamie Moyer (2093). Felix is 3-0 with 1.61 ERA in four starts, and is second in the A.L. with 32 strikeouts.

--LHP J.A. Happ recorded a season-high nine strikeouts Tuesday in his fourth start of the season. He came in with nine strikeouts in his first three starts combined and came up three short of a career high. It was the sixth career start with at least nine strikeouts.

--DH/OF Nelson Cruz was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. It marked only the second game of his career with a double and triple in the same game. The last game was June 7, 2009, at Boston when he was with Texas. It was also the 11th triple of his career.

--LF Rickie Weeks provided the game-winner with a solo home run in the fourth, which was also his second on the season and the 150th of his career. He started his second straight game in left field and lifted his average to .211 after going 2-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept them off balance all night, really commanded his fastball and curveball. His velocity last year was right up there with all the top hard-throwing lefties. I don’t think he had his best velocity fastball tonight, but certainly had real good command.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP J.A. Happ after a win over Texas on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano