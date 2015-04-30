Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager maintained his reputation as a major-league “iron man.”

Barely.

Seager pinch-hit in the ninth inning to extend his consecutive games played to 147, the fourth-longest active streak in the majors. Evan Longoria, Freddie Freeman and Adrian Beltre all have longer active streaks than Seager, who began his May 11, 2014, after sitting out consecutive games.

Since Aug. 6, 2011, Seager has played in 540 of Seattle’s 558 games.

Seager sat out much of Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers with a sore thumb.

“We’re getting him a day,” Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game. “His thumb is a little banged up. He’s fine. He could’ve played, but it’s a good time to get him a day. We’ve still got another seven games on the road trip.”

The Mariners head off to Houston for four games beginning Thursday and close out the 10-day road trip with three at the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-2, 6.86 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-2, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez improved to 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA, winning his third consecutive start, 5-2 over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Hernandez didn’t have his best stuff, but went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk and four strikeouts. “He didn’t have his best stuff,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Not even close, but he gutted it out. He’s a competitor. He did a nice job.”

--DH Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with two runs and a 430-foot home run to left, his major league-leading 10th, in the Mariners’ 5-2 victory over Texas on Wednesday night. Cruz also drove in his 22nd RBI, also tops in the majors. Against his former team, Cruz is hitting .500 this season with three home runs and seven RBIs. That ball was hit pretty good, I’d say so,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said of Cruz’s home run blast Wednesday in the fourth.

--1B Logan Morrison broke out of a slump, going 4-for-5, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth of Seattle’s 5-2 victory over Texas on Wednesday. Morrison entered the game in an 0-for-14 slide, but boosted his average from .149 to .194 after matching his career high in hits. “He’s coming along,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--RHP Fernando Rodney, Seattle’s closer, worked a fourth consecutive game, finishing off the Rangers by pitching a perfect ninth for his seventh save in a 5-2 victory. Rodney hasn’t surrendered a run and only two hits while striking out five, including Texas RF Carlos Peguero on Wednesday, during the four-game stretch. “I really wanted to stay away from him,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I was hoping we’d have a bigger lead. It is what it is.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough place to pitch. It was rough. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I found ways to get people out.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, after gutting out 6 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s win over the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano