Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Even while absorbing a loss that snapped their modest three-game winning streak, the Seattle Mariners pulled something positive from their 3-2, 10-inning setback against the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Left-hander James Paxton worked a season-high seven innings and delivered his first quality start since his season debut on April 7. By allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts, Paxton reversed course from what was a rocky few starts.

“He threw the ball just like I thought he was going to throw it,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was very good. He really commanded the zone pretty darn good. Pitch count was down. Just an outstanding outing from him.”

Much of the ballyhoo centering on the Mariners’ postseason hopes focused on their starting pitching, a rotation that aside from right-hander Felix Hernandez hasn’t lived up to the billing. While right-hander Taijuan Walker might be returning to the spring training form that left so many bullish on his immediate future, veteran righty Hisashi Iwakuma landed on the 15-day disabled list on April 24 with a strained right latissimus dorsi.

Paxton pitching well was what the Mariners needed, and perhaps a clear sign of a recovering rotation.

”I felt really good out there today,“ Paxton said. ”I was just staying online, being aggressive, going after them with the fastball.

“Felt much better tonight. Found my rhythm a little bit. Staying online towards the plate better really helped me.”

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-0, 3.18 ERA) at Astros (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-0, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton recorded his second quality start of the season, allowing only two runs on five hits over seven innings in a no-decision at Houston. Paxton walked two batters and finished with seven strikeouts, which tied a season high. It marked just the fourth time in his career that he worked at least seven innings.

--RHP Carson Smith entered in the eighth inning and retired all three batters he faced. Smith has yet to allow a run in his big league career, a span of 20 games and 18 1/3 innings. His scoreless innings total to begin a career is a Seattle record, surpassing the mark previously held set by Mark Lowe in 2006.

--2B Robinson Cano snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a single in the first inning. The hitless streak was the longest of his career. Cano added another single in the fifth inning and finished 2-for-5, recording his eighth multi-hit game of the season, tied for first on the team.

--3B Kyle Seager recorded eight assists Thursday. Entering the game, seven assists by a third baseman was the single-season high across the major leagues, a mark sharked by Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall and San Francisco’s Casey McGehee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play very well tonight. It was one of those games that looked extremely close because we kept it close. We had opportunities to certainly put some runs on the board, and we didn’t do it.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners’ 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Astros on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano