Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon made a declarative statement regarding rookie right-hander Carson Smith when he inserted Smith into the eighth inning of a tie game with the Astros sending the top of their batting order to the plate on Thursday night.

Smith responded by inducing groundouts off the bats of second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Luis Valbuena and right fielder George Springer. Smith preserved the tie and extended his personal string of 20 consecutive games without allowing a run, a streak that includes his entire career.

With 18 1/3 scoreless innings on his ledger, Smith holds the franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings to open a career. And with that bit of information comes the clamoring for Smith to do more, to bear greater weight as a potentially dominating arm in the Seattle bullpen.

“As far as running him out there for two or three innings, that just doesn’t make sense,” McClendon said. “He’s a power arm guy, and you envision this guy as he matures to be a late-inning guy or a closer. To think that he will pitch middle relief with his kind of arm angle, that’s not going to happen. It would be foolish to do that. You run the risk of injury.”

Given the early-season struggles of his starters, McClendon was forced to overwork his bullpen on occasions. Smith was part of that mix, pitching on three consecutive days between April 19-21. Of late, McClendon has coaxed greater depth from his rotation and has in turn lightened the load on his relievers, a scenario he’d like to maintain.

“I don’t like doing that with any reliever, but earlier in the season we didn’t have much choice,” McClendon said. “As our starters start to give us quality innings, I think you’ll see me be very careful with our relievers and map it out where they don’t go back-to-back-to-back.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-2, 6.86 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 3-0, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Quentin asked for his release from the Mariners and announced his retirement on Friday. Quentin, 32, played five games for Triple-A Tacoma and cited injuries as the reason behind his decision. He is owed $8 million by the Atlanta Braves, who released him on April 14. He hit .252/.347/.484 with 154 home runs and 491 RBIs over nine seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres. Quentin was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2008.

--DH Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading 11th home run of the season, a 432-foot blast to left-center field off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson in the ninth inning. Cruz has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, and his 23 RBIs leads the majors.

--LHP Roenis Elias allowed two runs in the first inning and a solo home run in the second before holding the Astros scoreless over his final four innings of work. Elias recorded his first quality start of the season, surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

--2B Robinson Cano smacked his American League-leading ninth double in the third inning off Astros RHP Samuel Deduno, a total that leaves him tied with Tigers LF Yoenis Cespedes. Cano is 4-for-9 since snapping a career-worst 0-for-18 skid on Thursday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to get going, do whatever we’ve got to do to shake it up and start swinging the bats better. You score two or three runs, you’re not going to win ballgames.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Charlie Furbush

LHP Tyler Olson

RHP Carson Smith

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano