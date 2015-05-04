Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After two consecutive promising appearances, Mariners right-hander Taijuan Walker appeared to have finally found his footing entering Saturday night, wondrous timing given his past success against the Houston Astros.

But after allowing one earned run over his previous two starts combined and 12 1/3 innings, Walker came crashing back to earth when the Astros touched him up for nine hits (including three home runs) and eight runs (seven earned) en route to an 11-4 victory. Walker had been 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his career in Houston and, following his previous two starts and his success in the Cactus League (4-0 with a 0.67 ERA in seven starts), the roller coaster Walker is riding is hard to stomach.

”I cautioned people before: Taijuan is a very talented young man and he’s going to make us all proud, but there are going to be growing pains,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”Right now, we’re hoping three out of five starts are good.

“It’s just the way young pitchers are. You’re going to get a couple bad ones in between and they’re not going to look pretty sometimes.”

For what seems like a tantalizingly long time, Walker, 22, has been the Mariners’ top pitching prospect. And, for almost as long, observers have waited for him to put his considerable talents together and deliver on the promise that has been discussed since he was selected in the first round (43rd overall) of the 2010 draft. But as Walker (1-3, 8.74 ERA) rises and falls, patience will be needed throughout his development.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 4-0, 1.82 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Austin Jackson departed with a sprained right ankle in the third inning and will be re-evaluated on Monday. Jackson stepped on the side of first base attempting to beat out a grounder to Astros 1B Chris Carter while also avoiding Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez, who was covering the base. Jackson said his ankle was sore but that there was minimal swelling.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Sunday, setting the stage for a simulated game on Wednesday and at least one rehab outing prior to activation from the 15-day disabled list (hyperextended right elbow). Wilhelmsen, who landed on the DL on April 13, utilized his full repertoire.

--RHP Yoervis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following the game on Sunday. Medina was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and one save in 12 innings over 12 appearances with the Mariners. However, his control was a glaring concern, with Medina issuing seven walks this season.

--LHP Tyler Olson was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following the game on Sunday. Olson was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 11 games and 13 1/3 innings, issuing 10 walks against eight strikeouts. His 2.10 WHIP was the highest on the pitching staff.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swung the bats better. I‘m proud of the way the guys stepped up. It was a tough game where they could have laid down, but they fought back and really grinded it out. They showed a lot of fortitude, which leads me to believe this team is going to be just fine.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Sunday’s 7-6 loss to the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) left in the third inning May 3 and will be re-evaluated on May 4. Jackson said his ankle was sore but that there was minimal swelling.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on May 3, setting the stage for a simulated game on May 6 and at least one rehab outing prior to activation from the DL.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

