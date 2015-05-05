Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

The Seattle Mariners placed center fielder Austin Jackson on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a sprained right ankle.

The team also recalled shortstop Chris Taylor, left-hander Joe Beimel and right-hander Mark Lowe from Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners had two open roster spots after sending right-hander Yoervis Medina and left-hander Tyler Olson to Tacoma on Sunday.

Jackson, 28, was injured Sunday in Houston while trying to beat out an infield grounder in the third inning. He stepped on the foot of pitcher Roberto Hernandez, who was covering first base.

Jackson is hitting .242 (23-for-95) with two home runs, four RBIs and 11 runs in 25 games this season.

Taylor, 24, was hitting .313 (25-for-80) with two homers, six RBIs, 12 runs and five doubles at Tacoma. He began the season on the Mariners’ disabled list with a fractured bone in his right wrist and was activated and optioned to Tacoma on April 18.

Beimel, 38, was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances with Tacoma. With the Mariners last season, he was 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 45 innings over 56 games.

Lowe, 31, was 0-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in seven games at Tacoma. He returned to the Mariners’ organization on a minor-league deal in December. He had spent parts of five seasons with Seattle from 2006 to 2010. In 2014, he appeared in seven games with Cleveland.

The Mariners also designated for assignment minor-league left-hander Mike Kickham and placed minor-league outfielder Julio Morban on the restricted list.

Kickham, 26, was 0-2 with a 7.29 ERA in five starts for Tacoma. He was acquired in a trade with Chicago for right-hander Lars Huijer on Jan. 14.

Morban, 23, left the team for personal reasons. He was hitting .194 in 19 games with Tacoma and Double-A Jackson.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-2, 5.74 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-1, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (5-0) struck out eight and gave up one run on six hits and one walk in seven innings, stopping a four-game losing streak by his team for the second time this season. “That’s a true No. 1,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s what they’re built for, what they’re made for, and he certainly did a hell of a job for us tonight.”

--RF Nelson Cruz, the AL player of the month for April, hit his 14th home run on Monday. He also turned a double play, throwing out Mike Trout in the sixth inning after the center fielder had strayed too far off first base on a flyout by DH Albert Pujols. Cruz leads the majors in homers and is hitting .340.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To pass a guy like that, it’s an honor. Johan is one of the greatest lefties in the game. But, to me, it’s all about the game and we got the win.” -- RHP Feliz Hernandez, who passed Johan Santana on Monday for tops in strikeouts among Venezuelan pitchers.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) left in the third inning May 3 and was placed on the disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on May 3, setting the stage for a simulated game on May 6 and at least one rehab outing prior to activation from the DL.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano