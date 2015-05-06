Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Chris Taylor began spring training in competition with Brad Miller for the starting shortstop job before being hit by a pitch that broke his wrist, giving the job to Miller by default. But one month into the season, after recovering from the injury and getting off to a good start for Triple-A Tacoma, Taylor is back.

He was called up from Triple-A Tacoma Monday and has started the last two games in place of Miller, including Tuesday’s game against the Angels.

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Miller will not be a “forgotten man” with the Mariners, but it seems he might not be an every-day shortstop. Miller has been working out in the outfield and also could see some time at first base.

”I played the infield and when I went to the outfield, the game slowed down,“ McClendon said, referring to his own major league career. ”And as a result, I became a better offensive player. And I think this will help Brad as well. It’s probably difficult for him to see right now, but playing the outfield may have advantages for him.

“He’s talented enough to do it. When you’re putting a club together, one thing any manager would love to have is a super-utility guy. He certainly fits that mold. But this is not something that’s etched in stone. We’ll see how it goes.”

Miller is hitting .250 with one homer and eight RBIs in 25 games this season, including 23 starts at shortstop. Taylor was hitting .313 with 12 runs scored and six stolen bases at Tacoma.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 3.86 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 1-2, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Roenis Elias will start Wednesday’s game against the Angels. Elias was called up April 26 from Triple-A Tacoma to replace the injured Hisashi Iwakuma and is winless in his first two starts. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

--RF Nelson Cruz has enjoyed most of his success at the plate this year away from Safeco Field in Seattle. Cruz has hit 11 of his major-league leading 14 homers away from home, and he also has better numbers on the road in average (.372 to .271), on-base percentage (.422 to .300) and slugging percentage (.983 to .500).

--1B Logan Morrison has battled back from a slow start and is putting together a solid road trip. With one game left on the 10-game trip to Texas, Houston and Anaheim, Morrison is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with seven extra-base hits, including three homers. His four homers for the season rank second on the club to RF Nelson Cruz’s 14.

--LHP James Paxton gave up two runs on four hits and three walks (one intentional) in seven innings Tuesday against the Angels, getting a no-decision. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon took Paxton out after the seven innings despite the left-hander making only 91 pitches. “He pitched a helluva ballgame,” McClendon said. “You got to remember, we’ve got two young kids, (Taijuan) Walker and Paxton, and at some point we’ve got to start managing their innings. Better sooner than later. We have to be conscious of that, and we have to also watch his pitch count. I think he battled all night.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We showed a lot of fight in that inning. Guys had big at-bats. Those are the things you like to see, because it was a tough loss. Anytime you have a lead in the eighth inning, you expect to win.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners scored three runs in the eighth inning to nearly defeat the Angels Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26, and he could be back with the Mariners by mid-May. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on May 3, setting the stage for a simulated game on May 6. He could be activated the following week.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) was hurt May 3 when stepping on first base on a groundout and was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 4. The injury isn’t serious and Jackson is expected back in late May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He should be able to return in May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano