Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Logan Morrison’s forgettable April has been replaced by a May to remember.

The Mariners’ first baseman continued his hot streak at the plate with two more hits Friday night, including a walk-off home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning.

“He’s starting to come on,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said after Morrison’s homer beat the Oakland A’s 4-3 in 11 innings. “He’s full of confidence, and there’s nothing like a confident player.”

The opposite could have been said just two weeks ago, when Morrison saw his average drop to .149 before a 4-for-5 performance at Texas on April 29 got him going. Over the past nine games, Morrison is hitting .429 with four home runs and seven RBIs.

Morrison had plenty of hard contact early in the season but wasn’t getting rewarded for it. He was hitting a lot of balls at people and had a couple of home runs stolen away from him over the wall.

He made sure that his mammoth shot to open the bottom of Friday’s 11th inning wouldn’t get caught.

“It that didn’t go,” he said with a sigh of relief after the extra-inning win, “I was probably going to just quit.”

It’s too early to anoint a single play as a season-changer, but Morrison’s home run and the comeback win seemed to breathe some life into a Seattle team that had lost six of its previous seven games.

“That was a big win,” he said. “All of them are big, obviously, but after the way we lost our last two, that was a big one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-2, 4.33 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 2-1, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Wilhelmsen last pitched on April 10, against -- coincidentally -- Oakland. He had 6.75 ERA in two appearances before being placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, clearing a spot for RHP Tom Wilhelmsen to be activated from the disabled list Friday. Leone was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight appearances with the Mariners.

--1B Logan Morrison kept his bat hot with two more hits, including the game-winning homer, in Friday’s second inning. Morrison went 2-for-5 and is now hitting .429 (15 for 35) with seven RBIs over his past nine games.

--LHP Joe Beimel came out of the bullpen for the second time since getting called up from Triple-A Tacoma and pitched a scoreless inning of relief Friday. Beimel, who left the Mariners in free agency but was released by the Rangers in the spring and re-signed a minor-league deal with Seattle, has yet to allow a hit in two appearances this season.

--RHP Carson Smith earned his second major league win after pitching two scoreless innings of relief in Friday night’s 4-3, 11-inning win over Oakland. Smith was the seventh pitcher the Mariners used in the game.

--LHP J.A. Happ had a much better April (2-1, 2.30 ERA) than most people expected, but his May has gotten off to a rough start. In his only outing this month, Happ got tagged for six earned runs over six innings in a 7-6 loss to Houston. He’s scheduled to be back on the mound Saturday night, when Seattle hosts the A’s in the second game of a three-game series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s starting to come on. He’s full of confidence, and there’s nothing like a confident player.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, of 1B Logan Morrison, who went 2-for-5 Friday and is now hitting .429 over the past nine games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He started throwing on the side April 26. He threw a bullpen session May 3, then threw a simulated game May 6. He was activated from the disabled list May 8.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. The injury isn’t serious, and Jackson is expected back in late May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He will need a few minor league rehab starts, but he should be able to return in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz