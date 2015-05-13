Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ struggling rotation probably won’t get right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma back anytime soon.

Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before Tuesday’s game against San Diego that the 2013 Cy Young candidate is still at least two weeks away from returning to action. Iwakuma is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list this week but has had his rehab delayed by tightness in the latimus dorsi muscle that he strained in April.

“His rehab has not gone as well as we thought it would have,” McClendon said before the Mariners won their fourth consecutive game by hitting a season-high six home runs to hammer the Padres 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Iwakuma was placed on the disabled list on April 24, retroactive to April 21, after feeling tightness in the muscle that attaches his right shoulder to the back. Tests revealed only a minor strain, but the injury hasn’t healed as the Mariners had expected.

“It’s a tough situation,” Iwakuma told reporters through translator Antony Suzuki before Tuesday’s game. “I took about a week off and then started throwing for about a week. But I still felt something inside. It’s not pain, it’s more tightness. We want to make sure I feel nothing when I throw next time.”

When that will be is still to be determined, but it appears that the Mariners won’t count on having Iwakuma back in the rotation before the end of the month. That puts even more of an onus on lefty Roenis Elias, who has been filling in for Iwakuma in the rotation. Elias was originally scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against San Diego but had that outing moved back a day because the Padres have so many right-handed bats; he is now listed as Thursday’s starter for the opening game of the Boston series.

Getting Iwakuma back is important to the Seattle rotation, but the bigger issue is his long-term health. He hasn’t looked right since going into a late-season fade last September, and the days of Felix Hernandez and Iwakuma being listed among the top two starting combos in baseball seem to be in the distant past.

If the Mariners can get Iwakuma back on the mound by early June, that could give this team a shot in the arm. If Seattle can get him back and pitching like he was in 2013 and the first half of 2014, it could be the missing piece the team needs to live up to its billing as a legitimate American League contender.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 4-0, 4.25 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-3, 8.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Chris Taylor (hand) returned to action Tuesday after sitting out Sunday’s game against the A‘s. He went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list but isn’t close to being ready. Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Iwakuma’s rehab from a strained latimus dorsi muscle “has not gone as well as we thought it would.” Iwakuma felt tightness during a throwing session this week and could be at least two weeks away from returning to the Mariners rotation.

--LHP James Paxton pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball Tuesday night, and it’s hard to imagine him looking worse in doing it. Paxton walked five batters and was so wild at one point in the second inning that Seattle had its bullpen going. He made it through six innings, needing 109 pitches, to earn his first win of the season.

--DH Brad Miller snapped an 0-for-8 streak with a first-inning double, then added another in the second. Miller went 2-for-3 Tuesday night and is now hitting .380 (19 of 50) at home, as compared to .095 (2-for-21) in road games this season.

--3B Kyle Seager homered for the second time in five games Tuesday night, when his three-run homer in the first inning sparked the Mariners to an 11-4 win over San Diego. Seager now has a hit in seven of the past eight games.

--RHP Danny Farquhar endured his second consecutive rough outing Tuesday night, when he retired only one of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning. Farquhar has given up four hits and two earned runs while working just 2/3 of an inning over his past two outings and now has a 5.63 ERA on the season. Over his past four appearances, Farquhar has been charged with seven hits and four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. “I‘m a little concerned,” manager Lloyd McClendon said after three of the four batters Farquhar faced on Tuesday scored. “We’ll sit down and talk about it (Wednesday afternoon) because we’ve got to get him straightened out.”

--C Mike Zunino matched his season high with two hits Tuesday, including a solo home run in the sixth. Zunino snapped out of an 0-for-10 slump with a fourth-inning single before hitting his fourth home run of the season two innings later.

--RHP Taijuan Walker was moved up a day in the rotation to pitch Wednesday’s game against the Padres. Walker was supposed to pitch the opening game of the Boston series on Thursday, but the Mariners moved LHP Roenis Elias back a day because the Padres have so many right-handed bats. Walker should feel comfortable pitching at Safeco Field, where he sports a 3.48 ERA over two starts this season; Walker is 1-3 with a 10.90 ERA in four road starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to open it up a little bit and score some runs.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners belted a season-high six home runs in Tuesday’s win over the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Chris Taylor (sore right hand) was a late scratch for the May 10 game. He returned to action May 12.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. As of May 12, he was still a long way from being ready to return to action, even though he is eligible to come off the DL this week. Iwakuma could be at least two weeks away from returning to the rotation.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. The injury isn’t serious, and Jackson is expected back in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz