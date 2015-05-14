Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- No player personifies the Seattle Mariners’ struggles this season better than catcher Mike Zunino.

Just when it started to look as if he were about to break through, he fell back on hard times Wednesday night by striking out in his final three at-bats of Seattle’s 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres.

The soft-hitting catcher was mired in a season-long slump that saw him strike out at an alarming rate before the San Diego series began Tuesday night. He homered twice in that game, added his fourth hit of the two-game series with a single in third inning Wednesday, then struck out three consecutive times.

After Zunino’s two-homer performance Tuesday night, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he expected his catcher to snap out of his funk at some point.

“We know he’s not a polished .300 hitter, but he’s not a .150 hitter either,” McClendon said after Zunino’s three-hit night brought his average up to .185. “We know he has tremendous potential. ... He’s going to hit. To what extent, I don’t know. But I don’t think he’s going to be a .170 hitter.”

Through Wednesday’s game, Zunino is a .188 hitter this season, and that is not far off what it says on the back of his baseball card. He hit .203 over his first two major league seasons, having turned in a .199 batting average last season despite breaking the Mariners’ team record for home runs by a catcher with 22.

Strikeouts are the most visible mark of Zunino’s struggles. The 24-year-old catcher has a team-high 40 on the season.

Just like Zunino, the Mariners appeared on the verge of a breakout after winning their first five games of the current homestand. However, a lack of production with runners in scoring position (1-for-13) was their downfall Wednesday as Seattle couldn’t capitalize on a solid outing from starter Taijuan Walker.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-2, 4. 50 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz is tied for the AL batting lead (.346) and is first in home runs (15) but is one RBI behind Oakland’s Stephen Vogt (30) for tops in that category. Before going 1-for-4 with a single Wednesday against San Diego, he had a five-game homer streak in interleague games, dating back to last season.

--C Mike Zunino continued to swing the bat well Wednesday night, when he doubled in his first at-bat. Zunino had four hits, two of them homers, in the two-game San Diego series but also struck out four times -- including three K’s Wednesday night.

--2B Robinson Cano added another hit Wednesday night, but the more notable thing that happened was Cano stealing a base. His fifth-inning steal was Cano’s first of the season and only his 21st since the beginning of the 2012 season. Cano attempted steals on two other occasions this season but was caught both times.

--RHP Taijuan Walker had one of his better outings of the season Wednesday night but couldn’t get a victory for his efforts. The 22-year-old allowed just four hits and two runs over six innings but got outdueled by San Diego RHP James Shields in the 4-2 loss. Walker gave way to the bullpen to start the seventh inning with Seattle trailing 2-1. He has now allowed three runs or fewer in four of his past five starts but has a season ERA of 7.22. “I was very encouraged,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of the outing.

--LHP Joe Beimel became the latest Seattle reliever to struggle out of the shaky bullpen Wednesday night. The veteran came on for starter Taijuan Walker in the seventh and allowed four of the six batters he faced to reach base. Beimel gave up three hits, a walk and two runs (one earned) in his lone inning.

--RHP Danny Farquhar got another chance Wednesday but was shaky again. Farquhar hit San Diego C Derek Norris with the first pitch he threw, then gave up a single to CF Will Venable before getting three consecutive outs in the ninth. He has allowed eight baserunners while only recording five outs over his past three appearances.

--LHP Roenis Elias had his Wednesday start moved back a day, to Thursday, giving the Mariners a more favorable matchup. His Thursday opponent, the Boston Red Sox, ranks last in the American League in batting average against left-handed pitching (.188). The San Diego Padres, who finished off a two-game series at Seattle on Wednesday night, were hitting. .258 against lefties heading into that game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The positive is we got them out there. The negative is we couldn’t get them in. That guy on the mound (Padres RHP James Shields) had a lot to do with it, too. ... (We) had him on the brink a few times. Just couldn’t get the big hit today to get us over the hump.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners’ 4-2 loss to San Diego on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. As of May 12, he was still a long way from being ready to return to action.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. The injury isn’t serious, and Jackson is expected back in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz