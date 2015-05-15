Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Brad Miller didn’t hesitate Thursday when asked if he still considers himself a shortstop.

“I am,” he said. “No question.”

Well, he was. But the Seattle Mariners are now asking the 25-year-old to go well outside his comfort zone after he started 26 games and struggled defensively at shortstop to begin the season.

The solution: They put Miller in left field for the first time in his big-league career Thursday against the Red Sox. After all, he spent about the past 10 days working on making the transition with outfield coach Andy Van Slyke, while Chris Taylor assumed starting shortstop duties after beginning the season on the 15-day disabled list, then making a short stint with Triple-A Tacoma before getting recalled.

Miller’s goal is to keep it simple. Very simple.

“One of my friends from back home gave me some advice,” he said. “The walls don’t move.”

Manager Lloyd McClendon doesn’t think the move is a big deal.

“Listen, you catch a popup at shortstop, you catch a popup in left field. He can screw up at short, he can screw up in left; it’s the same thing,” McClendon said before the game. “It’s baseball. ... It’s that simple, it’s baseball. If it’s hit to you, catch it. If you screw that up, pick it up and throw it back in.”

The Mariners need Miller in the lineup because he has a .253/.318/.424 slash line with two homers and 11 RBIs. The Mariners are also down an outfielder because Austin Jackson is on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained ankle, forcing left fielder Dustin Ackley to play center. Miller is borrowing one of Ackley’s outfield gloves.

“I tell him just like (Don) Zimmer told me,” said McClendon, a former big-league outfielder. “He hits three-run homers, he’s going to be a hell of a left fielder.”

Miller exited Thursday’s game in the eighth inning for a pinch hitter, and his replacement in left field, another converted infielder, botched the biggest play of the night. Rickie Weeks dropped a bloop from Boston’s Mookie Betts, allowing the decisive run to score in the Red Sox’s 2-1 victory.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 5.73 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Austin Jackson, on the 15-day disabled list due to a sprained right ankle, will either go out on a rehab assignment Friday or later this weekend, depending on his progress, manager Lloyd McClendon said. Jackson has been out since May 4.

--LHP Roenis Elias skirted trouble for most the night. Making his fourth start this season with the Mariners after beginning the year with Triple-A Tacoma, the Cuban defector scattered eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. However, he allowed just one run while walking two and striking out two. It was Elias’ third consecutive quality start, but he has yet to pick up a win. “He pitched a great game,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s his fourth game in a row where he pitched and deserved to get the win, and he didn’t get the win. But he was outstanding. I didn’t want him to go through the lineup four times.”

--1B Logan Morrison, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout Thursday, it hitting .353 (18-for-51) with three doubles, a triple, five homers and nine RBIs over his past 14 games. During that stretch, he raised his batting average from .149 to .237.

--LHP Charlie Furbush has been the most consistent member of the Mariners’ bullpen this season. He hasn’t allowed a run in 16 of his club-leading 17 appearances, including a one-batter stint Thursday. He stranded all 11 runners he inherited, and he hasn’t allowed a run in his past nine games.

--2B Robinson Cano ranks third in the AL with 11 doubles, but otherwise is off to a slow start to 2015. Cano went 1-for-4 Thursday, leaving him with a .268 average, a .681 OPS, one homer and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You live with it. It’s just the way it is. Every team in baseball has warts. Nobody has a perfect team. I‘m not going to sit here and say the play in the ninth inning cost us the game, because it didn‘t. ... They got him over, and it was a sacrifice fly with an error. Those things happen. That’s baseball. The best of ‘em make errors, trust me.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on the flyball dropped by LF Rickie Weeks that allowed Boston to score the winning run Thursday in a 2-1 win over Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. As of May 12, he was still a long way from being ready to return to action.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He might begin a rehab assignment during the weekend of May 15-17. He is expected back in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano