Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ teetering season almost broke through the ice during a key at-bat in the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

With two outs and a 3-1 count, star right fielder Nelson Cruz fouled a pitch off the inside of his left shin, causing him to step out of the batters box in obvious pain. Manager Lloyd McClendon and a team trainer came out to check on Cruz, who was able to shake off the injury and finish off the at-bat.

The 39,477 fans at Safeco Field breathed a collective sigh in that the Mariners’ best offensive threat wasn’t seriously injured. Five innings later, with a runner on second base and first base open, Cruz rewarded them with the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 2-1, walk-off win over Boston.

That the Red Sox pitched to Cruz was a story in and of itself, considering the alternative of leaving in the left-handed reliever, serving up an intentional walk and then taking a chance against left-handed third baseman Kyle Seager with two runners on base in a 1-1 tie. Boston manager John Farrell called it a “terrible decision” afterward, while Cruz said he wasn’t sure how the Red Sox might approach him until he saw right-hander Junichi Tazawa come jogging out of the bullpen.

At that point, Cruz knew he would get some pitches to hit.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Cruz said when asked whether he was surprised that the Red Sox pitched to him. “I like the challenge. I want to hit in that spot.”

The bigger story, for the long haul, was that Cruz was healthy enough to get a chance. He joked after the game that he might start wearing a shin guard, adding that he’s a little bruised but doesn’t expect to miss any time after fouling the ball off his shin bone.

Even with Cruz in the lineup and doing his thing -- he is among the league leaders in batting average (.358), home runs (15) and RBIs (30) -- Seattle has struggled to score runs this season. Among American League teams, only Los Angeles and Chicago have scored fewer than the Mariners’ 133 runs. Since erupting for six home runs in an 11-4 win over San Diego on Tuesday night, Seattle has scored just five total runs in a span of three games. The Mariners went a combined 1-for-19 while stranding 17 runners on base in back-to-back losses on Wednesday and Thursday, then things really got bad when they could only manage one hit through the first five-plus innings of Friday’s game before RF Seth Smith hit a solo homer off Clay Buchholz with two outs in the sixth.

That didn’t exactly open the floodgates, but it did set the Mariners in position to have Cruz play the hero. And, thankfully to the Seattle fans in attendance, he was healthy enough to answer the bell.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-2, 4. 50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 6-0, 1.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Rickie Weeks was in the lineup Friday, one day after dropping a routine fly ball in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss. His defensive liabilities weren’t a factor Friday, as Weeks was serving as DH to give Seattle another bat against Boston starter Clay Buchholz, who has struggled against righties this season. Weeks went 0-for-3 while seeing his batting average drop to .182. Time may be running out on the veteran’s short tenure in Seattle.

--SS Brad Miller was back playing shortstop Friday after making his debut as a left fielder the previous night. Miller has been starting at shortstop more than Chris Taylor recently. Miller went 1-for-4 Friday while scoring the game-winning run and is now hitting .429 (6 of 14) over the past four games, while Taylor has struggled through a 3-for-18 (.167) homestand.

--CF Austin Jackson, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained ankle, could be in line to make a rehab start soon, The News Tribune of Tacoma reported. Jackson has been out since May 4 and is eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday. LF Seth Smith has been filling in as the Mariners’ leadoff hitter in his absence.

--LF Seth Smith seems to be settling into the leadoff spot while CF Austin Jackson recovers from a sprained ankle. Smith homered Friday while going 1-for-3. Over his past six games, Smith has gone 7-for-20 with a double, a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.

--LHP J.A. Happ pitched well enough to get a win Friday night, but he had to settle for a no-decision. He pitched seven strong innings, allowing one run off seven hits, but left the game with the score tied 1-1. Happ has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts this season.

--RF Nelson Cruz was having one of the worst offensive nights of the season Friday, with three strikeouts in his first three at-bats, and that played a factor in Boston manager John Farrell deciding to pitch to him in the ninth. Rather than issue an intentional walk with first base open, Farrell decided to pitch to Cruz, who singled in the game-winning run in a 2-1 victory over Boston. Cruz now leads the American League in batting (.358), home runs (15) and RBIs (30, tied with Oakland’s Stephen Vogt).

--RHP Felix Hernandez is off to the best start of his 10-year career. He is 6-0 for the first time in his 10-year career and is looking to be the first Seattle starter to win his first seven decisions of a season since Aaron Sele opened the 2001 campaign with an 8-0 mark. Hernandez, who is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Boston, has a career record of 8-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 17 career starts against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never know what’s going to happen. I like the challenge. I want to hit in that spot.” -- RF Nelson Cruz, when asked whether he was surprised that the Red Sox pitched to him in the ninth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nelson Cruz (left shin) fouled a pitch off his left shin May 15 but was able to stay in the game. He said afterward that the shin is bruised but that he doesn’t expect to miss any action.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He might begin a rehab assignment during the weekend of May 15-17. He is eligible to come off the DL on May 19.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano