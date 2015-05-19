Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- With shortstop Chris Taylor struggling since his April 18 call-up, the door for Brad Miller to return as the Mariners’ starting shortstop appears wide open.

Miller has certainly done his part, with three home runs over the two games played this weekend and a .312 batting average during the nine-game homestand that wrapped up with Sunday’s 5-0 win over Boston.

But it’s no lock that Miller will be back as the starting shortstop when the Mariners return to action Tuesday in Baltimore.

In what may simply be an early-season aberration, Miller has really struggled in road games this season (2-for-21, .095 batting average) while thriving at home (.367). Whether or not that plays into manager Lloyd McClendon’s decision process is unknown, but it would probably be a no-brainer to keep Miller at shortstop if the Mariners were playing at home.

Miller and Taylor were supposed to battle for the starting job in the spring, but a hand injury knocked Taylor out of the competition midway through Cactus League play. That left Miller as the starting shortstop by default, and his early struggles put Taylor in position to claim the job when he was called up in April.

But Taylor is hitting just .129 in nine games this season, while Miller continues to heat up. He hit four home runs during the nine-game homestand -- three of them coming on Saturday and Sunday.

Further complicating the decision of whether to give Miller back the starting job is the possibility that the Mariners might need to make a roster move at some point this week to activate injured center fielder Austin Jackson. The two most likely moves would be to either release struggling veteran Rickie Weeks or to send Taylor back to Triple-A. By demoting Taylor, the Mariners would be handing the job back to Miller and gambling that his road struggles are just a statistical anomaly.

After Miller’s latest performance, McClendon was asked whether Miller would get more time in the leadoff spot. He was non-committal on that but is considering giving the three-year veteran more time there.

“He did a nice job (Sunday),” McClendon said. “He’s also done a nice job in the 2-hole. We’ll see.”

Miller has done everything he can to earn a spot in the order and win back the role of Seattle’s starting shortstop.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-4, 7.22 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-2, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton extended his scoreless-innings streak to 20 during Sunday’s 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Paxton, who hasn’t allowed a run since the second inning of a May 2 game at Los Angeles, matching the longest scoreless streak by a Seattle left-hander (Erik Bedard, 2011). Paxton allowed just five hits, three of which were infield singles, and two walks over eight scoreless innings Sunday.

--LF Seth Smith got the day off Sunday, despite the fact that he’s leading the league in hitting in day games. Smith was 11-for-19 (.579) with five doubles, two triples and a home run in seven day games before taking Sunday off. Smith had settled in as the Mariners’ leadoff hitter, a role that SS Brad Miller filled Sunday.

--SS Brad Miller was back at shortstop Sunday after spending most of the past week serving as a DH, utility man and outfielder. He was also in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, going 1-for-4 while hitting his third home run of the weekend with a solo shot in the fifth. Manager Lloyd McClendon said “we’ll see” when asked about the possibility of using Miller in the leadoff role again. Miller had two home runs Saturday night and now has five on the season. He is hitting .367 (25 of 68) at home this season and just .095 (2 for 21) on the road.

--3B Kyle Seager continued to have success against Boston pitching Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the 5-0 win over the Red Sox. Seager has a .361 average (39-for-108) career batting average against the Red Sox, with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 28 career games.

--2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Sunday, finishing off a rough Boston series (2 for 16) and a quiet homestand (8 for 36). Since going 3-for-5 in a May 9 win over Oakland, Cano has just four hits in 27 at-bats and has seen his season batting average drop from .276 to .253.

--RHP Taijuan Walker doesn’t have the numbers to show it (1-4, 7.22 ERA), but he’s actually pitched fairly well lately. He suffered a loss in his last outing, despite allowing just four hits and two earned runs, and he’s held opponents to three runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. Walker is scheduled to make his first career start against Baltimore when the Mariners return from an off day to begin a three-game series with the Orioles on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was feeling good. As the game goes on, I just kept feeling better and better.” -- LHP James Paxton, who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 20 during Sunday’s 5-0 win over the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore left ankle) turned the ankle May 15. Manager Lloyd McClendon said May 16 that Hernandez’s next start won’t be affected by the injury.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, and he might be ready to return in late May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano