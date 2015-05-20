Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Nelson Cruz was cheered and given the obligatory “Cruuuz” chant prior to his first at-bat at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Cruz returned to Baltimore for the first time since signing with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent during the offseason.

The right fielder said he was hoping to get some “love” from the Orioles fans, and that was exactly what he received even when he crushed his league-leading 16th homer in the fourth inning.

“That was nice,” Cruz said about the cheers. “The whole game in right field I heard good things. It makes you feel good.”

He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Mariners’ 9-4 loss to his former team. Seattle could not be happier with its investment -- a four-year, $57 million deal that Baltimore would not match ... a decision the Orioles ultimately could regret.

Last season with Baltimore, Cruz led the majors with 40 home runs. He also had a team-leading 108 RBIs in addition to batting .271. The Baltimore media named him as the “Most Valuable Oriole.” Cruz is most remembered for playing a huge role in the Orioles’ American League East championship last season, and the fans showed their appreciation.

“It was a blast,” Cruz said about returning to Baltimore.“We accomplished something special as a team. It was a great time. Great teammates.”

Mariners shortstop Brad Miller said Cruz has been an ideal teammate.

“He’s just genuine,” Miller said. “Every day, he makes it a point to say hi to everybody and has been a really good influence in the clubhouse.”

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said, “He handled himself with a lot of class here. He had some big hits for us. He enjoys winning.”

The Orioles could certainly use Cruz in the lineup this season. Scoring runs has been a challenge for parts of this season. Over the weekend in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Orioles scored just five runs.

Cruz said Orioles fans should not be discouraged with the team’s 17-19 record.

“I remember this time last year we sort of struggled,” Cruz said. “We found a way to get it done. It’s early.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 3.24 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-2, 2,53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo was acquired by the Mariners from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Yoervis Medina. Castillo, 28, appeared in 24 games (eight starts) with the Cubs this season, hitting .163 with two home runs and five RBIs. He allowed just one stolen base in 64 innings.

Medina, 26, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 appearances with the Mariners prior to being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 3. In three seasons with the Mariners, he was 10-9 record with two saves and a 2.82 ERA in 141 relief appearances.

--OF Austin Jackson (right ankle sprain) played center field for Triple-A Tacoma and went 1-for-4 Tuesday on his rehab assignment. “I’d like to see him swing the bat better than he has been,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

--2B Robinson Cano, who went 2-for-4 Tuesday against the Orioles, is batting .363 in 80 games at Camden Yards. It is the highest average in the 20 ballparks where Cano has played at least 20 games.

--RHP Taijuan Walker lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Orioles -- the fourth time this season he failed to make it through five innings. Walker also issued a career-high four walks and allowed four runs on seven hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His command wasn’t there, and he struggled with his velocity as well. It certainly wasn’t one of his best outings. It was a tough outing.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Taijuan Walker, who gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings Tuesday during the Mariners’ 9-4 loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore left ankle) turned the ankle May 15. Manager Lloyd McClendon said May 16 that Hernandez’s next start won’t be affected by the injury.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, and he might be ready to return in late May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

--LHP Edgar Olmos (left shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano