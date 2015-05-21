Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- It is far too early to tell. Look forward and don’t dwell on the past.

That is the message Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon wants to get across to anyone who is already writing off his club.

The Mariners stand at 18-21 following their 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

“We will be better. We need to stay the course. We have played (only) 38 games,” McClendon said prior to the game. “Our record is not where we want it to be ... but this is not the end of the world. There is nobody who loses more sleep about it than me.”

Third-place Seattle is eight games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.

“The worst thing you can do right now is look at the standings, it’s way too soon,” McClendon said. “This is what I have always said and I have always lived by. Today is the biggest game of the year because it’s the only one we got. We have to focus on today ... and not get caught up in the standings in May.”

So far, the only hitter having an all-star season at the plate is newcomer Nelson Cruz. Signed to a four-year contract during the offseason, the right fielder leads the AL with a .351 average, 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .715 slugging percentage.

On the mound, Felix Hernandez has stood out from his teammates, posting a 6-1 record and a 2.30 ERA. Hernandez won each of his past six starts.

McClendon said he is seeing signs of the team’s improvement, though he admitted there were few times this year when the Mariners have put it all together.

“(Tuesday) night, it was our starting pitching (in a 9-4 loss), before that, it was our hitting ... before that it was our fielding,” he added, remaining optimistic. “All those things are going to come together eventually. We’re going to get on a run.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.24 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-5, 6.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Justin Ruggiano registered his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBIs. The last time Ruggiano had back-to-back multi-hit games was July 11-12, 2014.

--RF Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 and raised his batting average against left-handed pitchers to .577 (15-for-26) for the season. For his career against the Orioles, he is batting .353 (59-for-167).

--C Welington Castillo joined the Mariners on Wednesday, one day after he was acquired in a trade that sent RHP Yoervis Medina to the Cubs. Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said Castillo likely will start the series finale Thursday. In 24 games for the Cubs this season, Castillo hit .163 with two home runs and five RBIs.

--C Jesus Sucre was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, clearing a roster spot for newly acquired C Welington Castillo. Sucre, 27, went 1-for-15 with no RBIs in six games with Seattle this season.

--CF Austin Jackson will continue his rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma for its upcoming series with Iowa. In four rehab games, Jackson is 3-for-13 (.231) with three walks and two strikeouts. He landed on the disabled list May 4 due to a right ankle sprain.

--LHP Edgar Olmos was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Olmos missed the first six weeks of the season due to a left shoulder impingement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been outstanding. He’s been very consistent since his recall from Triple-A. I’ve been extremely happy with him.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Roenis Elias, who threw 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday in the Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore left ankle) turned the ankle May 15. Manager Lloyd McClendon said May 16 that Hernandez’s next start won’t be affected by the injury.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, and he might be ready to return in late May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano