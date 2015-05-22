Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE-- The Seattle Mariners are battling offensive problems this season, and they endured an unusual one Thursday during a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on a rain-soaked afternoon at Camden Yards.

Third baseman Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 and stretched his hitting streak to seven games, tying a season high. However, Seager wasn’t around at the end, as plate umpire John Tumpane threw him out in the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike.

Seager’s absence hurt the Mariners later on. Willie Bloomquist, who replaced Seager, came up with the bases loaded and two outs in a tie game in the eighth against right-hander Tommy Hunter, and he struck out.

The Orioles then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

“That’s very frustrating,” Seager said. “And I put Willie in a really bad situation. That’s inexcusable. I need to be there for my team. I need to be in that game.”

Even before Seager got tossed, the Mariners just could not get the big hit, an ongoing problem. Overall, Seattle went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base.

The Mariners rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and tied the game but couldn’t take the lead, and the Orioles pulled out the win.

“We did have opportunities,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We just couldn’t really get the big hit to really put us over the hump.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 6-1, 2.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-2, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ saw his outing limited by a 2-hour, 5-minute rain delay Thursday. He pitched two innings and gave up a grand slam to 2B Steve Pearce in the first inning. The short outing stopped a string of 14 consecutive starts in which he lasted at least five innings.

--C Welington Castillo did not take long to help out his new team. The Mariners acquired him from the Cubs on Tuesday, and he joined the team Wednesday. He got his first start in Thursday and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in his first plate appearance. He finished 1-for-4 and played well behind the plate. “He did a nice job,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I thought he was for the most part flawless back there. Called a pretty good game, caught the ball pretty decent, he got a big hit for us and a sacrifice fly. He did a real nice job today.”

--OF Rickie Weeks is struggled at the plate in his first season with the Mariners, but he provided a good at-bat in the fourth inning Thursday. Coming in as a pinch hitter to battle LHP Brian Matusz, he hit a two-run single on the 10th pitch. The Mariners will need Weeks’ help off the bench as the season rolls on.

--3B Kyle Seager played in his 165th consecutive game Thursday, the fourth-longest active streak in the majors. However, wasn’t around for the finish because plate umpire John Tumpane ejected him for arguing a called third strike in the fifth inning. “That’s very frustrating,” Seager said. “That’s inexcusable. I need to be there for my team. I need to be in that game.”

--SS Chris Taylor hasn’t been able to give the Mariners much offensive production since joining the team earlier this month, but he helped out Thursday. He came into the game with a .132 batting average, but he drew two walks and hit an infield single. Taylor helped out from the No. 9 spot a few times in this series, something that gave the Mariners a real spark.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a hanging cutter down the middle. I was trying to get it down and away.” -- RHP Danny Farquhar, on his eighth-inning pitch that Orioles SS J.J. Hardy hit for a game-deciding single in the Mariners’ 5-4 loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore left ankle) turned the ankle May 16. Manager Lloyd McClendon said that Hernandez’s next start, May 22, won’t be affected by the injury.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, and he might be ready to return in late May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano