Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Felix Hernandez did his best to erase the memories of his previous start to Rogers Centre.

The Mariners right-hander, the ace of the staff, allowed a season-high eight runs (four earned) in a season-low 4 2/3 innings last Sept. 23, 2014, at Rogers Centre, a loss that hurt Seattle’s playoff chances.

His return this season on Friday was much better. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run while striking out eight in seven innings. He evened his career record against Toronto at 6-6 in 14 career starts.

“I was not thinking anything about what happened last year,” he said. “I‘m just trying to go out there and do my job and help the team win.”

The win improves his record to 7-1 with a 2.19 ERA and came after his only loss of the season, last Saturday to the Boston Red Sox.

“A little more command on my fastball,” he said when asked about the difference this time compared to the loss.

He is now 5-4 in his career at Rogers Centre.

“He’s got a good fastball, he’s got a dynamite changeup and he mixes in some breaking balls every now and then and he attacks,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “And he’ll let it fly, too, so it’s not a comfortable at-bat in there. He’s one of the tops in the game, has been for years. It’s tough to beat guys like that.”

”He was outstanding,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”Left one slider and that was about it. He was pretty darn good. Pretty impressive outing.

“Tonight he was very determined. The sinker was running all over the place. He had a real good changeup and the breaking ball was real sharp.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2-2, 3.59 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 5-3, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton will make his ninth start Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his past four starts and is working on a string of 20 scoreless innings dating to the second inning May 5. He is 0-1 with a 27.00 in his one career start against Toronto.

--3B Kyle Seager was 1-for-3 with a walk Friday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) in that span. He also has hits in 10 of his past 11 games and 15 of his past 17 (19-for-65, 292). Seager is batting .345 (19-for-55) with three home runs and nine RBIs in his career at Rogers Centre.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) will remain at Triple-A Tacoma on his rehabilitation assignment at least through the weekend series at Toronto to keep him off the deep, spongy artificial turf at Rogers Centre. He could return early next week when the Mariners are at Tropicana Field to play the Rays. That also has artificial turf but is considered easier on the legs than the surface in Toronto. Jackson was 1-for-5 with a walk and struck out three times in his first five plate appearances in a rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

--RF Nelson Cruz hit his 17th homer of the season Friday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He leads the majors in home runs. He also hit a double and leads the American League with 24 extra-base hits. Last season, when he hit 40 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles, he did not hit his 17th homer of the season until May 27. His sixth-inning homer against RHP Marco Estrada drew praise from the Blue Jays’ pitcher. “I thought I threw some good pitches, threw a good pitch to Cruz and the guy’s strong,” Estrada said. “He’s a good hitter. It was down and away, maybe even off the plate a little bit and it just shows you how good he is.”

--RHP Felix Hernandez allowed one run in seven innings to earn the win in the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He moved to 6-6 in his career against the Blue Jays. He has pitched at least six innings in seven consecutive starts. The only run he allowed was a home run by Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion in the first inning. “Every time I come here, he hits a homer against me,” Hernandez said. “It was a slider that stayed right in the middle of the plate.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding. Left one slider and that was about it. He was pretty darn good; pretty impressive outing.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of RHP Felix Hernandez, who allowed one run in seven innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felix Hernandez (sore left ankle) turned the ankle May 16. Hernandez made his start May 22.

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16 and played in a rehab game with Tacoma May 22. He will remain at Triple-A Tacoma on his rehabilitation assignment at least through the May 22-24 series at Toronto. He could return the following week.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano