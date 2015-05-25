Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Robinson Cano is in a big-time slump.

Even a turn at designated hitter couldn’t help the Mariners’ star second baseman Sunday in Seattle’s 8-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cano bounced into double plays in his first two at-bats while going 0-for-4 with a strikeout as his batting average dipped to .247. He has a .290 on-base percentage and a .333 slugging percentage.

“I‘m sure he’s frustrated,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s probably a little bit embarrassed. It’s only natural. The fact is, he’s going to hit. He hasn’t got results here, but I see better positioning at the plate. I see his hands in a better position.”

Cano is in an 0-for-12 drought, and he has not homered since April 14. That was his only lone ball of the season, in 43 games. He has 11 RBIs, 19 runs, 10 walks and 31 strikeouts. Those numbers are not why he is getting the big bucks.

“We straightened some things out in Baltimore (Tuesday to Thursday) and thought it was better, and it continues to get better,” McClendon said. “Sometimes as instructors you can take it for granted because a guy is so good that he doesn’t need help, but that’s not the case. In this game, we all struggle, particularly with our mechanics from time to time. The film doesn’t lie. You take a look at the film. You slow it down, you analyze, you’ll see your flaws and see what you are doing wrong.”

Cano said, ”You’re trying to figure it out every single day. You keep the same energy. I get here (to the ballpark) and do the same thing every single day. And I know one day, things are going to change around.

“The last thing I want to do is hang my head and change my attitude. I will never do that. I will keep being the same guy. Always root for the guys and try to do my job when I get to the plate.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 1-1, 2.76 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-4, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Roenis Elias will make his fifth start of the season the opener of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. The Mariners are 1-3 in his starts although he has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of them. He earned the win at Baltimore on Wednesday when he held the Orioles to six hits and one run in 7 2/3 innings in Seattle’s 4-2 victory. He was 2-0 with an 8.04 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Tacoma this season. Monday will mark his second career start against the Rays. He earned the win against them last June 7 after allowing five hits and four runs in 7 2/3 innings.

--3B Kyle Seager hit his seventh homer of the season in the second inning Sunday at Toronto to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .378 (14-for-37) during that span.

--SS Chris Taylor went 2-for-3 in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. He was 2-for-4 Saturday, and he has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season.

--RHP Taijuan Walker allowed six hits, four walks and four runs while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings Sunday in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays. It is the fifth time in nine starts this season that he allowed four or more earned runs. Two of the hits he gave up to the Blue Jays were two-run homers by SS Ryan Goins and 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion. Walker said: “I felt like my command was pretty good. The two pitches I missed, they made it hurt.”

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) appears ready to come off the disabled list after batting .303/.378/.333 in eight games with Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since May 4. He was 3-for-5 Saturday for Tacoma and 1-for-4 Sunday. He could rejoin the Mariners during the three-game series at Tampa Bay that opens Monday. “I think he’s real close,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. There are a few moves the Mariners could make. OF Dustin Ackley, INF Willie Bloomquist or OF/DH Rickie Weeks could be designated for assignment to make room for him, or SS Chris Taylor could be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma with INF Brad Miller taking over at shortstop.

--2B Robinson Cano was used as designated hitter Sunday in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss at Toronto with INF Brad Miller playing second base. Cano went 0-for-4, grounded into two double plays and struck out once as his batting average dipped to .247. His replacement for the day, Miller, failed to cover first base on a bunt by OF Ezequiel Carrera in Toronto’s four-run seventh, and it went for an RBI infield single.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he competed well against the team that’s scored the most runs in the American League, in fact all of baseball. I thought he did a nice job, just made a couple of mistakes that cost him the ballgame.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on RHP Taijuan Walker, who served up two home run balls Sunday in the Mariners’ 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, and he might be ready to rejoin the Mariners during the last week of May.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Dustin Ackley

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano