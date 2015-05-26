Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Roenis Elias continues to be a consistent positive in the Seattle Mariners’ rotation.

The left-hander pitched a solid six innings for his second win of the season Monday in a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

“For me, six quality starts in a row,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of the 26-year-old Cuban. “He’s done just a tremendous job since he’s been recalled. I thought today was probably not quite as good as his last outing, but pretty darn close.”

Elias has allowed only nine earned runs in his six starts, going at least six innings in each of the past five. He struck out six batters Monday, twice getting key strikeouts of Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to end innings.

Elias wound up allowing one run on six hits and three walks in six innings.

“I battled through the first few innings,” Elias said through a translator. “But good thing I had good command of my fastball, a good changeup and a good curveball today. It gives me more confidence to go out and pitch my game.”

He has given up exactly one run in three straight starts, the first Mariners pitcher to do so since the pitcher he replaced last month, Hisashi Iwakuma, who did so in four straight starts in August 2014. Elias held the Rays to 0-for-9 hitting with runners in scoring position Monday, and Tampa Bay stranded 11 runners total for the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.61 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-1, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano hit two run-scoring singles, breaking a drought of 11 games without an RBI. He began the night hitting just .171 with runners in scoring position, so his production is very encouraging for the Mariners.

--LHP Roenis Elias continued to pitch well, holding the Rays to one run in six innings as he picked up his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.56. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his six starts this season, and he made his fifth consecutive quality start.

--RF Seth Smith had two hits and scored two runs, serving as a catalyst from the first at-bat of the game. It was his first multi-hit game since May 12.

--CF Austin Jackson, who missed three weeks with a sprained right ankle, was reinstated from the disabled list after Monday’s game. He had not produced well before getting hurt, managing just four RBIs in 95 at-bats, but adds a key bat to the Seattle lineup. In nine rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma, he hit .263 with one RBI and one stolen base.

--RHP Danny Farquhar was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday’s game, making room on the roster for the return of CF Austin Jackson from the disabled list. The move leaves the Mariners with only six relievers. Farquhar is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA in 20 relief appearances this season. In his past three outings, he allowed a total of seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought that was a real nice outing for Robby. The bat speed’s back. He got a couple big hits. ... This guy’s track record is so good, you know he’s going to hit.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on 2B Robinson Cano, who had two run-scoring singles Monday in the Mariners’ 4-1 win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, and he was activated after the May 25 game.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley