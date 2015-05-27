Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On a night when Ken Griffey, Jr. -- fifth highest in home runs in Major League Baseball history -- visited the Mariners clubhouse, third baseman Kyle Seager provided two impressive blasts that helped Seattle secure its fifth straight win at Tropicana Field. The victory was the Mariners’ fourth in their past five contests and fifth in their past eight.

In the 10th inning, Seager crushed the Rays’ hopes for ending their recent skid by smacking his second home run of the game -- two innings after he had given the Mariners their second lead of the game with a grand slam off left-hander Jake McGee. The solo home run was his 10th of the year and it completed a 3-for-5 night for the Mariners slugger.

Seager, who had earlier extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with an infield single, is batting .400/.426/.756 (18-for-45) with five homers and 10 RBIs over that stretch.

“He was just phenomenal tonight,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He saved us.”

The Mariners skipper heaped high praise up and down the lineup for the offensive production. The 3-4-5-6 hitters (Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Seager and Logan Morrison) combined to go 9-for-19.

“Our guys have been really battling at the plate, and I think we’re starting to come around offensively,” McClendon said.

Cano, who went 2-for-5, is now 13-for-33 with at least one hit in eight straight games at Tropicana Field. He had two RBI singles in the first game of the series on Monday.

Cruz went 2-for-5 and collected hit No. 1,000 with a single in the 10th inning.

In addition to the firepower on Tuesday, J.A. Happ somehow recovered from a first inning in which he threw 34 pitches and gave up two runs. He gave up another run in the third, but he finished with another quality start by allowing three runs over six innings.

“When you’re out there and having that kind of inning, it’s tough,” said Happ, who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of nine starts this season. “I just tried to bare down and find a way to just get us as deep as we could.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 7-1, 2.19 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 5-4, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Beimel worked a perfect 10th inning to record his fifth career save and first since June 11, 2009 against Cincinnati while with the Washington Nationals. He went 216 appearances in between the saves.

--CF Austin Jackson returned from a stint on the 15-day disabled list and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the start at center field and in the leadoff spot. Jackson missed 19 games with an ankle sprain.

--RHP Danny Farquhar was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for CF Austin Jackson. The right-hander is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA in 20 games this season.

--DH Nelson Cruz leads the early balloting for American League designated hitters in the first results released Tuesday. No other Mariners player was on the list released by Major League Baseball, which includes the top 15 outfielders and the top five players at each position.

--LHP Danny Hultzen, who has been dealing with shoulder fatigue, was placed on the disabled list at Double-A Jackson. Hultzen missed the 2014 campaign after having major shoulder surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Did we win that game. I’ve been around a long time. This is a first for me in a lot of different respects. There were a lot of weird things that went on in that ballgame. Sometimes it’s winning ugly, but you win; that’s all that counts.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Tuesday’s 7-6 win over the Rays in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Austin Jackson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 16, and he was activated after the May 25 game.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley