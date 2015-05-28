Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Seattle Mariners haven’t been at .500 since the opening week of the season, but with five wins in six games and a 23-23 record, Seattle has momentum heading into an 11-game homestand.

“That’s the team we thought we were going to be when we came up from spring training,” designated hitter Nelson Cruz said after hitting his major-league-leading 18th home run, a clutch three-run shot in the ninth inning of a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. “The pitching is there and the offense is clicking. It’s nice.”

The three-game sweep was Seattle’s first at Tropicana Field since 2000 and first against the Rays since 2006. Cruz’s 18 home runs are Seattle’s most by the end of May since Ken Griffey Jr. had 20 in 1999 -- and Cruz has four home games left this month.

Manager Lloyd McClendon took exception to the notion that Seattle’s poor start was a function of a “country-club atmosphere” and that experts may have written off his team too soon.

“I think it was overexaggerated that we had fallen off a cliff,” he said. “I think those were unfair shots. I‘m proud of my guys and very proud of the way they grinded it out today.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-23

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-5, 3.49 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 3-2, 3.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez improved to 8-1 with a four-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out eight batters and dominating from the start. He leads the AL with eight wins and is one of two pitchers in baseball (with Atlanta’s Shelby Miller) with two shutouts this season.

--DH Nelson Cruz leads the majors with 18 home runs after a huge three-run shot in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s win. He’s especially productive when Felix Hernandez is pitching, with six of his home runs coming in King Felix’s starts.

--CF Austin Jackson, in his second game back after missing three weeks with an ankle injury, went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, dropping his season average to .231.

--1B Logan Morrison went 1-for-3 and was in on four double plays as the Seattle infield gave Felix Hernandez help, getting those after each of the Rays’ four hits put runners on base.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley