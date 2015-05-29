Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians brought news both good and bad for the ailing Seattle Mariners.

After second baseman Robinson Cano missed a start for the first time this season due to flu-like symptoms, he was able to come into the game in the ninth inning to pinch-hit. While Cano flew out to right field, he had a good enough at-bat to give optimism that the All-Star won’t miss much more time.

But it wasn’t all good on the health front for the Mariners. Starting pitcher James Paxton hurt the middle finger on his pitching hand during Thursday’s fifth inning, forcing him to come out after 83 pitches.

“He felt some discomfort in his finger,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’ll know more (Friday).”

McClendon seemed somewhat baffled by the injury, which he said hadn’t bothered Paxton until his 83rd pitch. The 26-year-old southpaw was starting to come into his own after missing most of the spring with an unrelated injury, and Friday’s scheduled X-ray could be of utmost importance to the Mariners’ immediate success.

Even before the injury, Paxton was struggling to get batters out. After having his scoreless streak of 20-plus innings stopped in his most recent start, Paxton allowed 10 baserunners in the first four innings of Thursday’s game. He appeared to be back on track, getting the first two outs of the fifth, before the injury popped up.

”Obviously, I‘m not happy about it,“ Paxton said of the injury after allowing eight hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings, ”but I‘m staying positive, and I don’t think it’s going to be anything too big, hopefully. Right now, (the finger) has pretty good movement, and it already feels better than it did an hour ago (when he came out of the game).

“Hopefully by (Thursday), it’ll feel much better.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-1, 3.02 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-5, 7.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano missed a start for the first time this season Thursday after suffering flu-like symptoms, but he was healthy enough to come on in the ninth inning and pinch hit. Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before the game that Cano has been receiving intravenous fluids for dehydration since playing in Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay.

--LHP James Paxton left Thursday’s start early, after just 83 pitches, because of discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand. Neither Paxton nor manager Lloyd McClendon had any explanation for the injury, which happened on his 83rd pitch and didn’t bother him at all earlier in the night. He suffered the loss after giving up four runs off eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Paxton is expected to undergo X-rays on the hand Friday afternoon.

--2B Brad Miller got his second start at that position Thursday night, when he filled in for an under-the-weather Robinson Cano. Miller started at second base, shortstop, leftfield, center field and designated hitter this season. On Thursday, he went 0-for-3 and scored a run.

--LF Dustin Ackley was in another slump -- 1-for-13 -- before hitting his fourth home run of the season off Cleveland ace Corey Kluber in Thursday’s sixth inning. The two-run shot was Ackley’s first homer since April 13.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is still looking for his first win of the month. He hasn’t gotten past the sixth inning in any of his five starts this month and has an 0-3 record and 7.71 ERA to show for it. Walker has struggled with control in each of his past two starts, allowing eight total walks over 9 1/3 innings, but his biggest issue the last time out was the long ball (two home runs allowed in an 8-2 loss at Toronto.) He is scheduled to start Friday’s game against Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As the season progresses, we’re going to have to have production from the bottom of the lineup. It was good today, and we needed that.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (flu-like symptoms) was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season May 28. But he came on to pinch-hit in the ninth and shouldn’t miss too much time.

--LHP James Paxton (sore middle finger, left hand) left his May 28 start after just 83 pitches. He is expected to undergo X-rays on the finger May 29, after which time the Mariners should have a better feel for what’s wrong.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley