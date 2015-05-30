Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The sore finger that shortened the Thursday night start of left-hander James Paxton might be more serious than it originally appeared.

Paxton was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with what the Mariners were calling a strained tendon in the middle finger of his left hand. The length of recovery is unknown, but for now it leaves Seattle without two members of its five-man rotation on Opening Day. Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has been on the disabled list since April 24 with a strained lat muscle and just began playing catch again this week.

Manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters before Friday’s game that the latest injury won’t slow down the Mariners.

“It’s a tough loss, obviously,” McClendon said of losing Paxton. “To think we’ve lost our No. 2 and No. 3 starters, that’s tough. But in this game, nobody feels sorry for you. You have to make the adjustments. You have to take the stand that the next man up, let’s go. We just have to figure out who is the next man is.”

The decision won’t have to be made until early next week, when Paxton’s next scheduled start would have taken place. Left-hander Roenis Elias has already been promoted -- to fill Iwakuma’s spot -- leaving Seattle with few choices. The News Tribune of Tacoma mentioned left-hander Mike Montgomery and righty Justin Germano as possibilities from Triple-A Tacoma, while reliever Tom Wilhelmsen has been filled in to make spot starts in the past.

Paxton, 26, was enjoying his first injury-free season before the finger began giving him difficulty 82 pitches into his Thursday night start against the Indians. Paxton tried to throw one more pitch before getting pulled from the game with soreness in the finger. He told reporters afterward that he wasn’t overly concerned about the injury being serious.

He was in a different frame of mind early Friday evening, after being placed on the disabled list, as Paxton waited for a team doctor to decide what to do next.

“I don’t know anything more than I did (Thursday) night,” he told the Mariners’ public-relations department before Friday night’s game.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 1-0, 6.28 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 2-1, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, one day after straining the middle finger on his pitching hand. Paxton left Friday night’s game after 83 pitches and underwent tests on Friday.

--LHP Joe Beimel is taking the weekend off to attend the graduation of his son. Beimel was placed on the restricted list, with LHP Lucas Luetge being called up from Triple-A Tacoma to fill in.

--LHP Lucas Luetge was called up from Triple-A for the second time this season Friday, giving the Mariners another left-handed option while LHP Joe Beimel attends his son’s graduation. Luetge pitched just one game the last time he was promoted, giving Seattle 2 1/3 shutout innings on April 25.

--2B Robinson Cano was not in the lineup for a second consecutive game Friday. He’s been experiencing flu-like symptoms. Cano, who did come on to pinch hit in the ninth inning of Thursday’s loss to Cleveland, is expected to be available for Saturday’s game.

--RHP Taijuan Walker turned in the finest outing of his career Friday, helping to offset back-to-back games in which he issued four walks and allowed four earned runs. He threw eight shutout innings, allowing just two hits, while matching his career high of eight strikeouts. The 22-year-old Walker earned his first victory this month in a 2-1 win over Cleveland.

--3B Kyle Seager was in the No. 2 spot in the Mariners’ batting order for the first time this season Friday. With 2B Robinson Cano ailing, manager Lloyd McClendon shuffled things around and put Seager in the two-hole. The All-Star third baseman went 1-for-3.

--DH Seth Smith batted cleanup for the first time this year and hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Friday’s 2-1 win over Cleveland. Smith broke a scoreless tie when he took a 2-1 pitch from Indians starter Trevor Bauer over the fence in right-centerfield for a two-run homer.

--RHP Fernando Rodney continues to struggle as the closer, although manager Lloyd McClendon doesn’t want to hear about it. After Rodney allowed a walk and an RBI triple in the ninth inning of Friday’s 2-1 win over Cleveland, earning his 14th save of the season in the process, McClendon came to his aid. “ERAs mean absolutely nothing when it comes to closers,” McClendon said after Rodney’s season ERA ballooned to 7.08. “What matters is that you get it done -- and he gets it done.”

--LHP Roenis Elias is one of three left-handed starters who will face Cleveland during the current four-game series. He’s scheduled to start Saturday night, two days after LHP James Paxton and a day before LHP J.A. Happ finishes off the series. Elias is in a pretty good groove, having allowed just one earned run in each of his past three starts; two of the three runs came on solo homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With young starters, there are going to be two starts where you’re going to be shaking your head, then one where he gives you that glimpse of the future. Tonight, you saw that glimpse. I will say this: He’s taken a step forward the last three outings.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of rookie Taijuan Walker, who pitched eight scoreless innings in Friday’s win over the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained middle finger, left hand) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 29, one day after straining the middle finger on his pitching hand.

--2B Robinson Cano (flu-like symptoms) was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season May 28. However, he came on to pinch-hit in the ninth and shouldn’t miss too much time. He sat out May 29 too.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel (restricted list)

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Chris Taylor

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

INF/OF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brad Miller

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley