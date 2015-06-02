Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez kicked at the front of the pitcher’s mound. He poked at the dirt caught in his spikes.

And when it was over, he brushed aside questions about the mound being a factor in his 180-degree turn in success Monday night.

“A little bit, but that’s not an excuse,” the Seattle Mariners ace said when asked about the distraction that the mound provided in the pivotal fourth inning of Monday’s 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

In what was supposed to be a prime-time matchup of former teammates, Hernandez couldn’t live up to his billing against former teammate Michael Pineda. The 29-year-old Hernandez, after mowing down the first nine batters he faced, fell apart in the fourth inning before getting chased from the game after 4 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing of the season.

“I don’t know what happened,” Hernandez said after the loss. “I just lost my command.”

Hernandez got clobbered for six hits, five walks and a season-high seven earned runs in his worst outing of the year. Pineda dominated Seattle over the first six innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 7-0 lead while Hernandez struggled through control problems and a Mark Teixeira grand slam.

The most visible problem for Hernandez had to do with the mound, as he continually kicked at it and showed signs of frustration as things started to unravel in the fourth.

After the game, neither Hernandez nor manager Lloyd McClendon was going to kick up any controversy about the pitching mound.

“He just didn’t pitch well,” McClendon said. “He’s human. I‘m not going to sit here and make excuses and say the mound was the reason he didn’t pitch well.”

Neither was Hernandez.

“Just one of those days,” he said with a shrug.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-7, 5.67 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday to add another arm to the Mariners’ over-taxed bullpen. Guaipe got thrown into duty right away, thanks to an uncharacteristically rough outing from starter Felix Hernandez, and pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball without allowing a hit in his major league debut.

--SS Chris Taylor had a shot to win the starting job but couldn’t capitalize on it. On Monday, he was sent back to Triple-A after hitting just .159 in 20 games with the Mariners. Taylor’s struggles at the plate opened the door for SS Brad Miller to win back his starting job.

--1B Logan Morrison was in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career Monday night. Morrison, who was in that role because manager Lloyd McClendon was trying to shake up the Mariners’ struggling offense, had an extra-base hit stolen away by diving Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira in the first inning and went 1-for-4.

--RHP Felix Hernandez rolled through the Yankees lineup for the first three innings Monday night, but things fell apart after that. In the fourth and fifth innings, Hernandez allowed six hits, walked five batters, allowed a run to score on a wild pitch and gave up a grand slam (Mark Teixeira). When all was said and done, Hernandez allowed a season-high seven earned runs while suffering his second loss of the season.

--LHP Mike Montgomery hasn’t been officially named as Tuesday’s starter, but all indications are that the 25-year-old rookie is in line to make his major league debut. Montgomery spent seven seasons in the Kansas City and Tampa Bay organizations but never made it past Triple-A. He was acquired for RHP Erasmo Ramirez near the end of spring training and is 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma. While Montgomery was in the Mariners’ clubhouse Monday, Seattle still has to activate him and make a corresponding roster move -- most likely sending reliever Dominic Leone back to Triple-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just didn’t pitch well. He’s human. I‘m not going to sit here and make excuses and say the mound was the reason. He just didn’t pitch well.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, of RHP Felix Hernandez, who allowed season highs of seven earned runs and five walks in 4 2/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

--LHP Tyler Olson (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Mayckol Guaipe

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rickie Weeks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley