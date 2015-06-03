Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The most entertaining moment of the Mariners’ game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday came when Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon came storming out of the dugout in the top of the third inning to give an earful to each of the four umpires standing around the diamond.

The five-minute tirade was nothing compared to what Seattle fans might be saying about closer Fernando Rodney right about now.

The most polarizing figure on the Mariners was a lightning rod for venom again Tuesday night, when he blew his third save of the season, saw his season ERA rise to 6.85 and spoiled an otherwise dream of a major league debut for rookie starter Mike Montgomery.

What is clear is that Rodney probably doesn’t have to worry about his role as closer, despite the outcry from Mariners fans for McClendon to make a change. The manager continues defending Rodney at every turn, and the lack of a solid Plan B makes the decision easier said than done.

“I’ll stay the course,” McClendon said late Tuesday night following the Mariners’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Yankees. “I know a lot of people get up in arms about blown saves, but we’re going to stay the course. ... And in the end, I think he’ll make us all proud.”

Seattle had two other pitchers with extensive closing experience on the roster until struggling veteran Danny Farquhar was optioned to Triple-A last week. Tom Wilhelmsen doesn’t appear to be an option either, as he has settled in as one of the Mariners’ only relievers who can provide long relief.

Rookie Carson Smith is the guy Seattle fans most often mention for the job, but he has never closed a game, and switching his role would cost the Mariners their setup man.

The other question is what Seattle would do with Rodney. He seems unlikely to accept a lesser role, and releasing him would be a pretty dramatic move considering that he led the American League in saves last season.

Where that leaves the Mariners is right where they started. There may be another temper tantrum or two on the horizon, but it is going to take more than a blown save to cost Rodney his closer job.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 2-1, 3.22 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-5, 6.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Olson was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Olson had been sidelined since May 3 because of a right knee contusion. He made the Mariners’ 25-man roster out of spring training and went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA before getting hurt. Olson was since replaced by veteran Joe Beimel as a left-handed specialist in the Mariners’ bullpen.

--RHP Mayckol Guaipe pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in his major league debut Monday night, but it wasn’t enough to keep him on the Mariners’ roster. Guaipe was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for LHP Mike Montgomery.

--LHP Mike Montgomery had an outstanding major league debut Tuesday, when the 25-year-old starter threw six innings and allowed just one run on four hits but had to settle for a no-decision. “I don’t have enough adjectives to explain how good he was,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. The Mariners called him up before the game from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA.

--LF Justin Ruggiano got his first start since May 25 on Tuesday, and he went 1-for-4. Ruggiano began the season platooning with Seth Smith, but right-handed utility players Willie Bloomquist and Rickie Weeks have seen more action lately.

--C Mike Zunino got thrown out of a game for the first time this season when he argued a check-swing call in the third inning Tuesday. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez was awarded a walk on a full-count check swing, and Zunino said something to the first base umpire that got him thrown out of the game. Welington Castillo took over behind the plate.

--CF Austin Jackson had a season-high four hits Tuesday, when he reached base on all six of his plate appearances. Jackson drove in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning double that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead, but the Mariners ended up losing 5-3 in extra innings. The 4-for-4 outing raised Jackson’s season batting average from .244 to .267.

--3B Kyle Seager had a frustrating string of at-bats early in Tuesday’s game. He came up with two outs and runners on the corners in each of his first three at-bats, only to go 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a groundout to the pitcher. He ended the first, third and fifth innings while leaving six runners on base. Seager singled in each of his final two at-bats.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is coming off the best start of his young career as he heads into Wednesday’s afternoon game against the Yankees. Walker threw eight shutout innings of three-hit ball the last time out in a 2-1 win over Cleveland. That is the good news for Mariners fans. The bad news is that Walker’s last start that went seven innings was followed by a dud: nine hits and seven earned runs in three innings on May 2. Consistency has been the biggest issue for the 22-year-old Walker, once considered the Mariners’ top prospect, and Seattle would love to see him add another solid start to his most recent breakout performance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The debut of our starter was tremendous.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on LHP Mike Montgomery, who threw six innings of one-run ball Tuesday in a no-decision during the Mariners’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rickie Weeks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley