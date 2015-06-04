Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners did little to help their 28th-place standing in runs scored during a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

But immediately after the game they made a move that could potentially help it a great deal, acquiring slugger Mark Trumbo from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a six-player trade.

The Diamondbacks sent Trumbo and left-hander Vidal Nuno to Seattle in exchange for right-hander Dominic Leone, catcher Welington Castillo and minor-leaguers Gabby Guerrero and Jack Reinheimer.

Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik said Trumbo, who is hitting .259 with nine homers and a .506 slugging percentage, will play outfield, first base and designated hitter.

“Trumbo gives us another proven, middle-of-the-lineup bat,” Zduriencik said. “He brings power and experience to the club. We think his presence will stretch and deepen our lineup with a legitimate major-league hitter.”

The Mariners will need a new backup catcher after shipping Castillo just two weeks after acquiring him from the Chicago Cubs. The club likely will call up Triple-A catcher Jesus Sucre.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 2-2, 3.07 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 3-2, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Logan Morrison struck out three times, but he also extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the third inning. During the streak, he is batting .333 (14-of-42).

--RHP Taijuan Walker had his second consecutive quality outing, tying a career high with eight innings and striking out seven batters in the loss. The high expectations for Seattle in the preseason were due in large part to hype surrounding the former top prospect, and Walker’s early-season struggles contributed to the Mariners’ lackluster start.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez makes his Safeco Field return on Thursday. Ramirez was once a promising young starter for the Mariners, but the 25-year-old was traded to Tampa Bay for Mike Montgomery.

--CF Austin Jackson has been a bright spot offensively in the midst of Seattle’s hitting woes, but he had his six-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday with an 0-for-4 performance.

--C Welington Castillo was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-player trade to bring Mark Trumbo to Seattle. Castillo was a member of the Mariners’ organization for just two weeks following a trade with the Chicago Cubs for RHP Yoervis Medina.

--RHP Dominic Leone was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-player trade to bring Mark Trumbo to Seattle. Leone was a solid contributor to a deep bullpen as a rookie last season, but he is 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Trumbo gives us another proven, middle-of-the-lineup bat. He brings power and experience to the club. We think his presence will stretch and deepen our lineup with a legitimate major-league hitter.” -- GM Jack Zduriencik, on the six-player deal that brought slugger Mark Trumbo to Seattle from Arizona on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rickie Weeks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Mark Trumbo

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Dustin Ackley