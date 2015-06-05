Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Mark Trumbo provided the added offense, as advertised, in his Seattle Mariners debut on Thursday night.

It just wasn’t enough.

Trumbo went 2-for-4 in his first game with Seattle, a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “It’s nice to get that out of the way, but it would have been a lot nicer to get a nice win, too. All you can ask for is to do what you can.”

Even with a new lineup that had Trumbo in the No. 5 spot and middle-of-the-lineup hitters Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager all moving up one spot, the Mariners continued to struggle putting runs on the board. Seattle (24-30) had 10 hits but extended its season-worst losing streak to six games because it couldn’t hit with runners in scoring position.

After going 1-for-11 with six strikeouts Thursday, the Mariners are now hitting an American League-worst .215 with runners in scoring position.

“Obviously, we couldn’t get them in,” manager Lloyd McClendon said late Thursday night, rolling out a familiar refrain for a team that has now driven in an AL-low 116 runs when runners are in scoring position. “I believe, truly, that we’re going to score a lot of runs. Tonight was one of those nights that leaves you scratching your head.”

It’s been a season-long problem for a fan base that has done so much head-scratching that they might need a lice check.

Just don’t blame Trumbo, who’s only been around for one game and did his part to give the offense a spark.

“It’s nice to see him in that lineup,” McClendon said. “He swings it. It’s nice to see him have some success.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-30

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-5, 2.61 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Trumbo was in the lineup Thursday, one day after being acquired from Arizona in a six-player deal. Trumbo’s Seattle debut was somewhat of a success, as he went 2-for-4.

--C Jesus Sucre was recalled before Thursday’s game, marking his return as the Mariners’ backup catcher. Sucre didn’t do much the last time he served that role (just one hit in 15 at-bats), but he’s back because of Wednesday’s trade with Arizona that included C Welington Castillo.

--OF Justin Ruggiano may have taken his last swing as a Mariner. He was designated for assignment Thursday, and it’s conceivable that he’ll be claimed by someone despite his .214 batting average with Seattle this season. Ruggiano became expendable when the Mariners traded for OF Mark Trumbo, a right-handed hitter with more power.

--1B Logan Morrison was a late scratch for Thursday’s game due to back spasms. He was initially penciled in to bat seventh, but the Mariners made the change about an hour before the game.

--LHP Roenis Elias turned in his seventh quality start in eight tries this season, going eight innings while allowing just five hits and two earned runs Thursday. But it wasn’t enough to get him back on the winning track.

--2B Robinson Cano had a forgettable night Thursday. He had two hits but also got picked off first base and had a game-ending strikeout with a runner on second base in the ninth.

--LHP J.A. Happ has not had a decision in any of his past four starts, including a May 26 outing at Tampa Bay. Happ is scheduled to start against the Rays again Friday night, having allowed three earned runs over six innings in a 7-6 win over Tampa in the last meeting. Happ (3-1) has been tagged with a loss since April 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We pitched extremely well. It’s frustrating not to take advantage of that.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after a loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Logan Morrison (back spasms) was a late scratch for Thursday’s game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP James Paxton (strained left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 21. He threw from 75 feet May 6. He was shut down from throwing for 10 days on May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Taijuan Walker

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Mike Montgomery

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Carson Smith

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Mark Trumbo

CF Austin Jackson

RF Seth Smith

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Rickie Weeks

OF Dustin Ackley